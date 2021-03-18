New Delhi: Holi is just around the corner and while it is a fun and vibrant festival we look forward to celebrating every year, it sure can take a toll on your skin thanks to the harsh chemicals in colours. What’s more to keep in mind is that even if you use organic colours, you still need to protect your skin so that it does not get damaged from being in the sun for long hours and prep it so that the colours come off easily. Also Read - Pawan Singh & Tridha Choudhury's Babuni Tere Rang Mein is India's Holi Anthem This Year, Clocks 3 Million Views Within 24 Hours

So if you are eagerly waiting for the festival of colours but are also worried about the aftermath on your skin, here’s a foolproof guide on how to regain your skin’s radiance. All that colour on the skin coupled with exposure to the sun and intermittent water splashes can leave it looking dull and damaged. Prep your skin so that you can enjoy Holi while minimising the damage. Also Read - Trains on East Central Division Cancelled 1 Week Prior to Holi | Travellers From UP, Madhya Pradesh & Bengal Can Check Full List of Cancelled Trains Here

Dr. Mikki Singh, Head of Bodycraft Clinic, has shared some post-Holi easy-to-follow skin care tips that will help you enrich and rejuvenate your skin post the Holi celebration. Check them out. Also Read - Holi 2021 Date: When is Holi, History And Significance of Festival of Colours

Use Cold Water

It is ideal to splash cold water instead of hot or lukewarm water as it makes it tougher to get rid of the colour. Cold water helps in dissolving the colour better than the hot water. Hot water in general is not good for the skin as it strips away the moisture of the skin.

Foam-Based Face Wash

A facewash which has foam is a better bet to help remove the colour. The foam generated helps in removing the dirt particles on the top layer of the skin.

Use Olive Oil

Apply olive oil all over your face or body and let it settle for a half-hour which will help in washing away the colours and dust particles. Wash away everything with a proper cleanser or body gel that has foam.

Avoid Intense Scrubbing

Intense scrubbing and washing dries out the skin. Apply a thick layer of moisturiser and sunscreen to avoid loss of moisture in the skin.

Besides, hydration for the skin is very important, lack of hydration makes the skin look dry, old and wrinkly. To combat this and pamper your skin, Dr. Singh has shared some tips.

Hydra Medi Facial

The hydra-medi facial, popularly known as the 7 step facial or the Korean Facial can address skin concerns hydration, skin tone and texture, pores and congestion. This 3-in-1 medi-facial treatment provides nourishment and oxygenation to the skin. This can help in regaining the moisture and make the skin supple.

Volite or Hydra Boosters

Volite is a skin conditioning gel containing Hyaluronic Acid & has been designed to improve the condition of the skin. Hyaluronic Acid works like a magnet for moisture, making your skin feel & appear plump, healthy & radiant. Volite lasts for 6 to 9 months and a perfect solution for hydration.

Chemical Peels

Chemical Peels offer multiple benefits that include lightening signs of blemishes, uneven pigmentation, discolouration, and mild scars, resulting in clearer, brighter, and smoother skin. The treatment shows the best results ideally after multiple sittings. Peels provide a combination of mechanical and chemical exfoliation that is more effective than exfoliating face washes. Peels can be done once the skin is relaxed from all the irritation caused by the colours. It is strictly advisable to go for peels post consulting your local dermatologist.