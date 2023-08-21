Home

Post Malone’s Weight Loss Transformation: How Did International Singer Lose 25 Kilos By Avoiding THIS One Drink?

American Rapper, Post Malone recently spoke up about his weight loss journey and how sacrificing on just one drink helped him to lose weight faster.

International singer, Post Malone recently opened up about his weight loss journey. The American Rapper underwent a drastic health transformation and his fans are in complete awe. While there were speculations about the usage of drugs for losing weight, the singer denied all rumours in a recent podcast. Earlier Malone weighed nearly 109 kg (240 pounds), but after his weight loss regime, he lost 25 kg (55 pounds) by just eliminating one drink.

In a podcast with Joe Rogan, Malon revealed that he let go of sugary soda beverages and that helped a great deal to shed those pesky pounds. “Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad,” the singer said in the interview.

“[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” he confessed in the podcast, adding that he allows himself to drink the cola in moderation.

Malone only spoke up about his weight loss journey after speculations grew around him consuming drugs. In order to put a full stop to this, he said, “I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.” This statement not only highlights his dedication to leading a healthier lifestyle, but also showcases his commitment to his role as a father.

5 Reasons Why Sugary Drinks Are Bad for Health

Too Many Calories: Sugary drinks like soda only add to the calorie count and do not reduce the hunger pangs. May Cause Fatty Liver: High in fructose content, soda or sugary beverages affect the liver because it is the only organ that metabolises the fructose. Too much fructose converts into fat and affects health adversely. Weight Gain: Sugar of course equals increased calories. Drinking too many sugar-based drinks may lead to weight gain. Damage Kidneys: Consuming more than two sugary drinks or soda per day may damage kidneys. Carbonated drinks may lead to the formation of kidney stones as well. Brittle Bones: Having regular soda can lower bone density and cause weakness in the bone structure. It may increase the risk of osteoporosis

Eliminating junk food and reducing soda intake surely affects the weight loss regime. However, it is important to note that a combination of diet, exercising and healthy lifestyle changes together may help to lose weight in a healthy manner.

