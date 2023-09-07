Home

Post-Pregnancy Diet: 6 Superfoods New Moms Should Add in Their Breakfast

What to eat and what not to eat is a dilemma we all face at various stages. While people often focus on the journey and health during pregnancy, new mothers require equal care post pregnancy too. Here are some healthy diet option to include in every day meal for a healthy mom and healthy baby.

Everyone talks about what to do and what not to do during pregnancy. There are several books, tips and tricks, ghar ke nuske and whatnot. But what about post-pregnancy. Not many people talk about the journey after delivering the baby. From gaining weight to postpartum mental health, it is a tough road ahead. Along with medication, diet plays a pivotal role for all new mothers out there.

Maintaining the right balance of nutrients is important. Starting with teh starti of the day, breakfast is considered as one of the most important meals of the day. Here are some healthy food options to include in diet. Lactating mothers must fuel their body with the best nutrient-rich foods so that the baby grows stronger, smarter and healthier.

POSTPARTUM DIET: 6 FOODS TO ADD IN DIET

Papaya – Papaya contains vitamins which are very useful for breastfeeding mothers. It is a “super food” that can boost the quantity and quality of your breast milk. A regular intake of papaya can work wonders for the digestive system. Papaya helps prevent cellulite development. Dalia – Dalia is loaded with a range of health benefits. Made with broken wheat, Dalia is easy to digest and is full of nutrition. It is high in fibre and is believed to be one of the best foods for energy levels. Banana– Banana comes with healthy carbohydrates and B vitamins. Rich in pectin, this super-energising fruit helps in moderating blood sugar levels and aids in gut health. It is a prebiotic that supplies food to good bacteria in the colon. The magnesium present in it helps in fighting postpartum depression and helps uplift the mood too. Amaranth – It’s the ultimate all-in-one nutrition formula for new mothers. It can help in fighting hair loss post-delivery. It is a good source of iron, manganese, selenium, phosphorus, and copper that helps in regaining strength. Soaked nuts- Another powerhouse of nutrition, nuts are high in essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc as well as vitamin K and B vitamins. They’re also a healthy source of essential fatty acids and protein. Beyond their phenomenal nutritional makeup, nuts are regarded as lactogenic too Milk – Drinking milk while breastfeeding is a great choice, provided neither mother nor your baby is allergic. It boasts 8 grams of protein, 50% of your daily needs of vitamin B12, 25% of your daily calcium needs and 15% of your daily needs of potassium and vitamin D.

