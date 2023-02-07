Home

Post-Workout Nutrition: 7 Healthy Snacks to Eat After a Heavy Workout

Here is a list of the healthy snacks after workout, that trainers and dieticians recommend and swear by.

Post-Workout Nutrition: 7 Healthy Snacks to Eat After a Heavy Workout (Source: Freepik)

What you eat after your workout is important and plays a crucial role in yielding results, such as muscle gain and weight loss. Meals that are rich in essential nutritional requirements like proteins and carbs, are necessary to refuel the body, build muscle mass and burn fat. Hence, post workout snacks become one of the most important meals of the body for a fitness freak. Nevertheless, it is equally important to consume these snacks within 30 mins of workout. Here are a few options that can be chosen depending upon the intensity & duration of your workout. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals 7 post-workout snack options that are not only healthy but provides an equal amount of energy.

7 Healthy Snacks to Eat After a Heavy Workout

1. Coconut water with Moringa powder:

Coconut water contains electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium. Moringa is considered a complete plant protein that contains all 18 amino acids to form the proteins your body needs which is crucial for muscle building. A great option for lighter workouts.

2. Beetroot juice:

Beet juice contains nitric oxide, which helps in healing the muscles faster by boosting the oxygen circulation and reduces inflammation.

3. Buttermilk:

The combination of carbs and protein makes it a good choice for a post-workout snack. 1 glass of buttermilk can provide approximately 8 gm of protein.

4. Eggs:

These are considered a complete protein source. 1 medium sized egg contains approximately 6-8 grams of protein.

5. Boiled chana:

Black chana is a powerhouse of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Also, you must add black chana to your diet if you are suffering from anaemia as it is rich in iron. 1 bowl of boiled chana contains approximately 6-7 gm of protein.

6. Sattu:

This can be considered as a natural protein shake. 2 tbsp of sattu powder can provide up to 7 gm of protein.

7. Homemade paneer:

Paneer is rich in casein and it prevents muscles from breaking down post exercise and it can make you feel full for longer hours and avoid hunger pangs. Roughly 18 grams of protein per 100 gm. It also contains two important bone builders, calcium and phosphorus.

