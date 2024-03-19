Home

Post Workout Routine: 5 Mistakes That May Ruin All Your Hardwork

What we do before and after workout sessions can also determine our health. Be it diet, relaxing etc. Whatever be the time of the day for your exercise session, it has important to have a proper pre-workout diet planned. Hitting the gym or not, here are few common mistakes that can ruin all your hardwork and make your beads of sweat go in vain.

Post-Workout Mistakes to Avoid After Intense Exercising

Skipping Warm-Up: Stretching before exercising is imperative as it helps to prep the muscles and body for some workout. A major reason to never miss out on warm-up session is to avoid risk of getting any sort of injuries., muscle imbalance, or reduced flexibility and mobility. Try to incorporate a dynamic set of stretches from head to toe and body al set for an intense workout. Skipping Cool-Down: We often think that once we are through the last set for the day, workout comes to an end, And now we can sit and let the sweat dry. But, exercising does not end with completing the last move, just like warm up, cool-down is equally important. It helps the body to relax after a strenuous activity. This also helps to reduce the chance of injuries, boosts blood flow and helps to lower elevated heart rates. This is a way to get the BP and everything in the body back in order. Poor Technique: Another important thing to remember is to be right about your form. Conducting the exercises in with proper form and technique makes it more effective and avoids injuries. Overtraining: Pushing hour limits is necessary but overdoing is not healthy. Overtraining, or trying extreme workouts can be dangerous for the body. Keep Yourself Hydrated: Drinking too much just before or after the workout is not healthy. However, sipping on ater in between help to maintain hydration.

