Many women have postpartum depression, or PPD, which is a medical illness that follows childbirth. Strong emotions of sorrow, concern, and exhaustion that last for a long period after giving birth

Postpartum Depression: 5 Nutrients to Help You Drive Away Baby Blues

Postpartum Depression can occur at any point in the first year of a baby’s life, it usually does so in the first three weeks following delivery. It depresses, disillusioned, agitates, and guilts you. It might be that you don’t want to take care of or form a relationship with your newborn.

Postpartum Depression vs Baby Blues

Nutritionist Priya Singhal says, “You’ve probably heard of the ‘baby blues.’ That’s because it’s quite common for new mothers to feel a little sad, worried, or fatigued. While some of the symptoms sound the same, postpartum depression is different from the baby blues.”

Postpartum depression is a lot more powerful and lasts longer. It follows about 15 per cent of births, in first-time moms and those who’ve given birth before. It can cause severe mood swings, exhaustion, and a sense of hopelessness. The intensity of those feelings can make it difficult to care for your baby or yourself.

5 Nutrients to Help Improve Your Postpartum Depression Symptoms

Omega-3: Omega-3 is transferred from the mother to her fetus and later to her breastfeeding infant. Intake of Omega-3 may help some women who are at risk for postpartum depression by bolstering the vesicles that carry mood chemicals such as serotonin in the brain. Magnesium: Magnesium needs to increase if you’re breastfeeding, along with your body’s demand for a range of nutrients. When breastfeeding, your body will drain magnesium stores otherwise available for your own tissues and bones and divert the mineral stores to the infant. Magnesium can also calm your nervous system, often quelling feelings of fear or anxiety. Zinc: Zinc is also needed for the senses of smell and taste. During pregnancy, infancy, and childhood the body needs zinc to grow and develop properly. Zinc also enhances the action of insulin. This improves mood and leads to better absorption of nutrients. Melatonin: It is made naturally at night time within the body and stops at sunrise. Also called pineal hormone, is a hormone that regulates the body’s sleep-wake system by telling the brain when it needs to sleep and when it needs to wake up. Mothers suffering from insomnia or basically not being able to sleep lack melatonin.

Postpartum depression shouldn’t be taken lightly. It’s a serious disorder, but it can be overcome through treatment and eating right

