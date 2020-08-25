Postpartum depression is a worse reality. A mother goes through an array of emotions after childbirth that ranges from sadness, happiness, excitement to stress, mood swings, anxiety, etc. These are categorised under baby blues. But when these signs start turning into something severe like difficulty bonding with the kid, overwhelming fatigue, hopelessness, panic attack, thoughts of harming the baby, etc., the condition is said to be postpartum depression that further results to suicide. Also Read - Wish to be a Yummy Mummy? Follow These Postpartum Beauty Tips

If you think, postpartum depression only affects common people like you, we have some popular names for you who also went through the struggles of parenthood and talked about their problems to raise awareness about postpartum depression. Let's know about them.

Sameera Reddy Also Read - Postpartum Depression: Here’s How to Get Rid of This Condition

Sameera Reddy is a mother of a two. She gave birth to her son Hans Varde in 2015 after which she went through the postpartum struggle. According to her, she was not feeling connected to her son after she gave birth to him. Sameera was 102 kgs at that time. Her excessive weight took away her confidence. She took almost a year to accept the truth and realise her strength and accept herself. In an interview, she said, “I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it. I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and told him, ‘I just don’t feel good about this, please take him’. It literally took me one week to understand what was going on. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit onscreen.”

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan talked about experiencing postpartum blues in a Filmfare interview. She said “A new mother goes through ups and downs, you get blues, you get depressed, you feel bad as everyone is going out to party and you’ve got to be at home. You can’t do certain things. I tried to remain balanced about it. But I’ve had breakdowns in the early weeks.”

Esha Deol

Esha Deol is a mother of two beautiful girls named Radhya and Miraya. She felt the postpartum blues after her second delivery. She shared in an interview that the actor felt completely lost, low, and dull after giving birth to her second baby. Esha Deol used to cry not knowing the reason behind it. It is was her mother Hema Malini who comforted her and diagnosed the condition.