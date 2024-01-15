Home

Postpartum Weight Loss: A Step-by-Step Nutritional Plan For Newly Moms to Shed Those Extra Pounds Safely

While most women lose half the postpartum weight within 5-6 months, some may take a few more months. Here are few steps for new mothers that can help them in losing those extra pounds slowly and effectively.

The weight gain during pregnancy generally consists weight of the baby, amniotic fluid, more blood and extra fat stores. While most women lose half the post-partum weight within 5-6 months, some may take a few more months. Not only is dieting not required for weight loss, but diets often reduce the amount of important nutrients, vitamins and minerals you’re getting. That can affect your postpartum recovery and energy levels as well as the quantity and quality of your breast milk. So, during this time, your body is in the process of healing, and you need to be calm and patient to achieve those weight loss goals. A well-instructed nutritional plan can help shed those extra pounds safely and effectively. Here are some tips to follow to shed those extra pounds to get back in shape.

Gradually Start With a Physical Activity: Start with gentle exercises like walking or postnatal yoga. As your body starts to gain that physical strength, gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workout. Avoid Crash Diet: Crash diets are very low-calorie diets that aim to make you lose a large amount of weight in the shortest amount of time. After delivering the baby, your body needs an ample amount of nutrition to heal and recover. However, this low-calorie diet which is low in calories will leave you feeling tired as it lacks all important nutrients. Include more healthy proteins in your diet: Including protein in your diet can boost metabolism, decrease appetite and reduce calorie intake. So, have more lean meats, eggs, dal, nuts, seeds, fish and dairy in your protein-rich diet. Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water may increase the sense of fullness and boost metabolism. Staying hydrated is essential for anyone trying to lose weight. Get Enough Sleep: A lack of sleep can negatively affect your weight. For new mothers, getting enough sleep can be a challenge. Strategies that may help include asking for help from family and friends and limiting your caffeine intake. Stay Consistent: Weight loss after pregnancy is a gradual process. Be patient, stay consistent with your healthy habits and celebrate small victories along the way. Limit Processed Foods And Added Sugars: Minimize the intake of sugary, processed foods that are high in fats and calories. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods to fuel your weight loss journey.

