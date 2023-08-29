Postpartum Weight Loss: How to Drop Kilos Post Pregnancy With Just 1 Magical Ingredient? Expert Reveals

Home

Ghee is highly suggested by numerous medical specialists who are in charge of caring for postpartum mothers since it offers so many wonderful advantages for them. Here are just a handful of the numerous reasons why ghee is frequently mentioned as one of the best meals for new mothers and their newborns' postpartum nutrition.

Postpartum Weight Loss: It’s possible that you still smell ghee from when your mother made it at home when you were a youngster. However, people, particularly in India, love to cook their meals in ghee, and they have a long-standing custom of serving rotis with ghee generously spread on top. Ghee is necessary for certain vitamins to be absorbed by the body and perform their functions, which include, for example, supplying energy, maintaining cell function, and bolstering the immune system. Did you know that ghee is similar to a calming remedy for a new mother’s body? Ghee must be eaten in moderation like all other meals. Therefore, feel free to top whatever you eat with ghee and indulge as much as you wish.

Child nutritionist Mona Narula says, “Make Ghee your best friend! It can play an important role in post-pregnancy weight loss. Ghee promotes metabolism, reduces cravings, and also supports good digestion. Rich in healthy fats, ghee enhances nutrient absorption too.” The expert further reveals how ghee helps to shed that weight post-pregnancy.

HOW GHEE HELP TO LOSE THAT BABY WEIGHT:

Fat Burner: Ghee is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which speed up metabolism & help in reducing body fat levels. Ghee also helps in using stored body fat as energy thus helping in weight loss. Enhances Absorption of Vitamin D And Other Fat-Soluble Vitamins: Ghee helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like D, A, E, and K better because these vitamins need dietary fat to be used effectively. Ghee provides this fat, making it easier for our body to get the benefits of these vitamins. Promotes Diversity of Healthy Gut Bacteria: Ghee helps the good bacteria in your gut as it has butyric acid that keeps the gut lining healthy and promotes the growth of good bacteria. It helps cleanse the digestive system and prevents constipation.

The body retains these fat reserves even after delivery to fuel the mother and the kid. This weight increase during pregnancy is a result of nature performing its job of storing fat to nourish the baby in the womb.

