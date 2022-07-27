Weight loss hacks: Potatoes rank second on the list of foods to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight. However, you may miss out on the most simple and easy way to lose weight. While French fries and wedges are not a healthy way to start your fat-to-fit journey, potatoes can help you lose weight. Thinking that potatoes do not help you burn fat is a myth, and most of us will think twice before labelling them as a healthy food item. Calories and carbohydrates do not equal weight loss, do they? What if we told you that including cold boiled potatoes in your diet plan could be the simple secret ingredient that instantly doubles your efforts?Also Read - Weight loss Diet: 5 Super Foods That Will Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

If you enjoy potatoes and want to incorporate them into your weight loss diet, here are some suggestions: