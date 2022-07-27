Weight loss hacks: Potatoes rank second on the list of foods to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight. However, you may miss out on the most simple and easy way to lose weight. While French fries and wedges are not a healthy way to start your fat-to-fit journey, potatoes can help you lose weight. Thinking that potatoes do not help you burn fat is a myth, and most of us will think twice before labelling them as a healthy food item. Calories and carbohydrates do not equal weight loss, do they? What if we told you that including cold boiled potatoes in your diet plan could be the simple secret ingredient that instantly doubles your efforts?Also Read - Weight loss Diet: 5 Super Foods That Will Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos
If you enjoy potatoes and want to incorporate them into your weight loss diet, here are some suggestions:
- Adding boiled potatoes in your diet, Potatoes, contrary to popular belief, are low in calories, unless you fry them and put it on your plate. 10 gms of boiled potatoes contains only 10 calories. As a result, eating a bowl of boiled potatoes for breakfast or lunch not only fills your stomach but also only contains 100 calories. That’s not a bad thing.
- Potato peels contain a high amount of fibre. Fibre is long-lasting in your system. If you feel full for a longer period of time, you will naturally binge less. You can eat baby potatoes or red-skinned potatoes with their peels; both are tasty and nutritious.
- If you can use potatoes to make pakodas, you can also use them to make healthy salads. Boil, shred, and use in an antioxidant-rich salad. Add other high protein and fibre foods to the salad and enjoy the nutritious combination.
- Did you know that boiled potatoes contain nearly the same number of calories as sweet potatoes and turnips? So, they are an excellent choice for dieters. So it is considered quite effective in weight loss diet.
- You can add potatoes in your curd, Prepare 2 cups boiled, peeled, and diced potatoes first. Now, take 2 cups of yoghurt and whisk it until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to serve. You can also garnish it with cumin powder and coriander leaves. Add some black pepper to make it more delecious and yummy.
- To keep the nutrition in potatoes, avoid using a lot of oil when cooking or frying them. Also, baking potatoes with butter may increase the number of calories. Organic potatoes are higher in dietary fibre and thus a better choice.