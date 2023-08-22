Home

Potatoes For Weight Loss: How Potatoes Can Help You Lose Kilos? Dietician Shares Tips

Potatoes are wholesome and nutrient-dense. They include fibre, potassium, iron, vitamin C, and vitamin B6, among other essential elements. People commonly cook potato in unhealthful ways, which contributes to the perception that they are harmful.

Potatoes For Weight Loss: One of the most popular vegetables worldwide is the potato. They are among the market’s most adaptable vegetables, in fact. They may be transformed into mouthwatering pakoras, fries, and a variety of other delectable appetizers. Since potatoes provide resistant starch and fibre that can help you feel full for extended periods of time, they are frequently used in dishes that are high in fat, but strangely, they can also help you lose weight. Consuming potatoes may not result in weight gain if you normally maintain a balanced diet and avoid overindulging in bad food.

According to studies, eating potatoes can cause fat cells to shrink and their high potassium content can assist reduce water retention, which supports healthy weight maintenance. In fact, because they have a rich nutritional profile, potatoes—both white and sweet potatoes—might aid with weight reduction. They both contain high levels of vitamin C, which is crucial for enhancing immunity. They are also excellent providers of fibre, protein, and healthy carbs.

CAN POTATOES AID WEIGHT LOSS?

Dietitian and certified nutritionist Akanksha J. Sharda said, “Potatoes may not lead to weight gain or impede weight loss if consumed along with a low-calorie and healthy diet. Boiling or baking potatoes, along with healthy fats like olive oil, maybe the way to go if you’re trying to lose weight (sic).” The health expert further reveals how potatoes aid weight loss.

Immunity Boosting: They are both rich in Vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity. Healthy Carbs: They are great sources of healthy carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. Potassium Rich: They also contain good amounts of potassium, which is essential for building muscle and regulating blood pressure. Low Fat: They are very low in fats and are incredibly filling as well.

The conclusion is that if taken in conjunction with a low-calorie and nutritious diet, potatoes may not cause weight gain or prevent weight loss. Additionally, it’s crucial to prepare potatoes correctly and healthily to avoid giving them extra calories and bad fats. If you’re attempting to reduce weight, baking or boiling potatoes with healthy fats like olive oil may be the best option.

