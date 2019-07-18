If you are looking for some breakfast inspiration, you are going to love these breakfast recipes by Chef Mathi Santh, Executive Chef, Elior India.
Millets poha with lime
Ingredients
Millets 200 gm
Onion 75 gm
Lemon wedges 2
Coriander leaves 50 gm
Salt 5 gm
Turmeric powder 5 gm
Peanuts 25 gm
Cashew 25 gm
Mustard seeds 5 gm
Asafoetida 5 gm
Curry leaves 5
Method
Soak the millets in cold water for 30 minutes. In a kadhai, fry the peanuts and the cashew separately. Temper the oil with mustard seeds, Asafoetida, Curry leaves. Add the turmeric powder to the tempering. Then add the water to the tempering. And season it with salt. Then add the millets to the boiling flavoured water. Cover the saucepan and cook it until Al-dente.
Crepes with caramelised mango (Photo credit: Elior India)
Crepes with caramelised mango
Ingredients
Refined flour 200 gm
Butter 75 gm
Milk 30 ml
Cream 50 ml
Egg 1
Ripe mangoes 100 gm
Brown Sugar 30 gm
Honey 10 ml
Thyme 10 gm
Method
Sieve the flour. Add the melted butter and milk to the flour. Whisk the egg and the cream and add to the mixture. Add the fresh herbs to the mixture. Prepare thin crepes of the mixture. Slice the mangoes. Sprinkle the brown sugar on the slices and sear it on a nonstick pan. Fold the mango mixture in the crepes and drizzle honey on the top. Serve hot.
Pan seared chicken with spinach and quinoa (Photo credit: Elior India)
Pan-seared chicken with spinach and quinoa
Ingredients
Chicken breast 200 gm
Olive oil 75 ml
Spinach 30 gm
Dijon mustard 50 gm
Quinoa 1 packet
Capsicum 100 gm
Salt to taste
Crushed pepper to taste
Recipe
Marinate the chicken breast with salt, pepper, dijon mustard for an overnight. Sear it in a pan and finish it in an oven at 180-degree centigrade oven for 15 minutes. Remove the stalks of the spinach. Blanch it in the hot water and give a cold water shock to it to retain the colour of the spinach. Sauté it in olive oil with salt and pepper. Soak the quinoa in the water. Cook it in chicken stock in the absorption method. Add in the chopped bell pepper to it.