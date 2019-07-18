If you are looking for some breakfast inspiration, you are going to love these breakfast recipes by Chef Mathi Santh, Executive Chef, Elior India.

Millets poha with lime

Ingredients
Millets  200 gm
Onion  75 gm
Lemon wedges  2
Coriander leaves  50 gm
Salt  5 gm
Turmeric powder  5 gm
Peanuts  25 gm
Cashew  25 gm
Mustard seeds  5 gm
Asafoetida  5 gm
Curry leaves  5

Method
Soak the millets in cold water for 30 minutes. In a kadhai, fry the peanuts and the cashew separately. Temper the oil with mustard seeds, Asafoetida, Curry leaves. Add the turmeric powder to the tempering. Then add the water to the tempering. And season it with salt. Then add the millets to the boiling flavoured water. Cover the saucepan and cook it until Al-dente.

Crepes with caramelised mango (Photo credit: Elior India)

Crepes with caramelised mango

Ingredients
Refined flour  200 gm
Butter  75 gm
Milk  30 ml
Cream  50 ml
Egg 1
Ripe mangoes  100 gm
Brown Sugar  30 gm
Honey  10 ml
Thyme  10 gm

Method
Sieve the flour. Add the melted butter and milk to the flour. Whisk the egg and the cream and add to the mixture. Add the fresh herbs to the mixture. Prepare thin crepes of the mixture. Slice the mangoes. Sprinkle the brown sugar on the slices and sear it on a nonstick pan. Fold the mango mixture in the crepes and drizzle honey on the top. Serve hot.

Pan seared chicken with spinach and quinoa (Photo credit: Elior India)

Pan-seared chicken with spinach and quinoa

Ingredients
Chicken breast 200 gm
Olive oil 75 ml
Spinach 30 gm
Dijon mustard 50 gm
Quinoa 1 packet
Capsicum 100 gm
Salt to taste
Crushed pepper to taste

Recipe
Marinate the chicken breast with salt, pepper, dijon mustard for an overnight. Sear it in a pan and finish it in an oven at 180-degree centigrade oven for 15 minutes. Remove the stalks of the spinach. Blanch it in the hot water and give a cold water shock to it to retain the colour of the spinach. Sauté it in olive oil with salt and pepper. Soak the quinoa in the water. Cook it in chicken stock in the absorption method. Add in the chopped bell pepper to it.