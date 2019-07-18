If you are looking for some breakfast inspiration, you are going to love these breakfast recipes by Chef Mathi Santh, Executive Chef, Elior India.

Millets poha with lime

Ingredients

Millets 200 gm

Onion 75 gm

Lemon wedges 2

Coriander leaves 50 gm

Salt 5 gm

Turmeric powder 5 gm

Peanuts 25 gm

Cashew 25 gm

Mustard seeds 5 gm

Asafoetida 5 gm

Curry leaves 5

Method

Soak the millets in cold water for 30 minutes. In a kadhai, fry the peanuts and the cashew separately. Temper the oil with mustard seeds, Asafoetida, Curry leaves. Add the turmeric powder to the tempering. Then add the water to the tempering. And season it with salt. Then add the millets to the boiling flavoured water. Cover the saucepan and cook it until Al-dente.

Crepes with caramelised mango

Ingredients

Refined flour 200 gm

Butter 75 gm

Milk 30 ml

Cream 50 ml

Egg 1

Ripe mangoes 100 gm

Brown Sugar 30 gm

Honey 10 ml

Thyme 10 gm

Method

Sieve the flour. Add the melted butter and milk to the flour. Whisk the egg and the cream and add to the mixture. Add the fresh herbs to the mixture. Prepare thin crepes of the mixture. Slice the mangoes. Sprinkle the brown sugar on the slices and sear it on a nonstick pan. Fold the mango mixture in the crepes and drizzle honey on the top. Serve hot.

Pan-seared chicken with spinach and quinoa

Ingredients

Chicken breast 200 gm

Olive oil 75 ml

Spinach 30 gm

Dijon mustard 50 gm

Quinoa 1 packet

Capsicum 100 gm

Salt to taste

Crushed pepper to taste

Recipe

Marinate the chicken breast with salt, pepper, dijon mustard for an overnight. Sear it in a pan and finish it in an oven at 180-degree centigrade oven for 15 minutes. Remove the stalks of the spinach. Blanch it in the hot water and give a cold water shock to it to retain the colour of the spinach. Sauté it in olive oil with salt and pepper. Soak the quinoa in the water. Cook it in chicken stock in the absorption method. Add in the chopped bell pepper to it.