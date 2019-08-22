Bored with your usual lunchbox? Here are some interesting ways to use walnuts and make delicious and wholesome recipes with them!

Walnut BBQ Sliders

Ingredients:

Plant-Based Walnut Meat

2 cups California walnuts

1/2 cup yellow onion, chopped

1/2 cup cauliflower, chopped

1/2 cup carrots, shredded

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoon paprika

1-1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup Cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

BBQ Sliders

1/4 cup plant-based walnut meat

1 tablespoon barbecue sauce

1 small green leaf lettuce, halved

2 medium tomato slices

1 small very thin slice of red onion

2 pavs, halved horizontally

2 tablespoons low-sodium shredded cheddar cheese

Preparation:

Plant-Based Walnut ‘Meat’

1. Place all ingredients for the plant-based walnut meat in a food processor and pulse to chop all ingredients. The consistency should resemble cooked, ground meat.

BBQ Sliders

1. Stir together plant-based walnut meat and barbecue sauce in a small bowl. Microwave walnuts and barbecue mixture on high for 30 seconds, or heat in a skillet over medium heat until warm.

2. Place lettuce, tomato and onion on pav bottoms. Top with hot walnut mixture and shredded cheese. Close sandwiches and serve.

Bulgur Wheat, Feta And Walnut Salad

Ingredients:

200g bulgur wheat

350ml hot vegetable stock

100g California walnut halves

1 red apple, cored and sliced

200g feta, crumbled

25g parsley, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons walnut oil

1 teaspoon honey

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Place the bulgur wheat in a small saucepan and pour over the stock, cover and bring to the boil. Cook for 2 minutes then remove from the heat and allow the bulgur wheat to steam until tender. Then let it cool.

3. Meanwhile, roast the walnuts for 5-6 minutes. Stir into the bulgur wheat with the apple, feta and parsley.

4. Whisk together the lemon juice, oil and honey and toss into the salad. Season to taste.

Baked Peppers With Rice, Chicken And Walnuts

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

150g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

250g basmati rice

50g California walnut pieces, roughly chopped

200g roast chicken, shredded

25g parsley, chopped

4 red peppers (1kg)

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the mushrooms for 3-4 minutes. Add the rice, walnuts and chicken and fry for 2-3 minutes until heated through. Season to taste and stir in the parsley and 2-3 tablespoons of water.

3. Cut the tops off the peppers and remove the seeds. Trim the base if needed so they stand upright and place them in a small roasting tin with 3 tablespoons of water in the base.

4. Spoon the rice mixture into the pepper shells and bake for 30 minutes or until the peppers are just softened. Serve with a fresh leafy salad of your choice.