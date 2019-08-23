Monsoon nourishes every living being on earth, the overall ecosystem with sufficient rainfall, still, it brings some serious problems with it. According to Ayurveda rainy season is also the time for aggravation of vata and pitta accumulates, which the functional energy of our body dominant in the fire element, and is primarily responsible for metabolism and digestion of food. Digestion is weak during this time. Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda tells us more.

Why skin problems aggravate during monsoon?

In Ayurveda, though skin diseases are caused due to imbalances in all the three doshas, the prime dosha involved is pitta. Pitta symbolizes heat or fire. Acidic foods like tomatoes, citrus fruits, yoghurt and vinegar should be avoided.

Here are a few skincare tips you can keep in mind-

· Drink a lot of water– Drink at least 8-10 glasses daily.

· Avoid alcohol-based skin cleansers – They irritate and dry out your skin. Use DIY natural remedies to get rid of excess oil, grime and dust, and of course to keep your skin free of bacterial infections.

· Use cooling herbs – It is beneficial to use the herbs that have cooling effects on the body (pitta pacifying) such as fennel, coriander seeds and Indian gooseberry (amla) for glowing skin in monsoon.

· Use Aloe Vera gel – Aloe Vera gel is very beneficial for the skin because it purifies the blood. You can apply it on the skin and include it in your face masks regularly.

· Take mild laxatives – A teaspoonful of Triphala powder can be taken at bedtime every night, with warm water or milk.

· Another very effective remedy is that of wheatgrass. This green herb helps boost the immune system and helps control skin disorders in monsoon. A healthy immune system is reflected in healthy and glowing skin. Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants and is instrumental in detoxifying the blood.