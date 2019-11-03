Delhi is experiencing the worst air pollution ever. The level of the toxic smog has reached PM10. It is eight times more than the permissible limit. The hazardous air quality has made it difficult for many to breathe. People are complaining of having irritation in the throat and nose. Some are experiencing their worst asthma attack whereas others are getting sick. In this worst situation, it is of utmost important to look for ways to protect yourself from the effects of the poisonous air of Delhi. Here we give you a low down to know about some of the most easy and practical ways to shield yourself and your family from the harmful effects of air pollution in Delhi. Read further t know about them.

Look for an N95 grade mask that is capable of reducing the number of pollutants entering your nose and mouth. It fits perfectly and protects you from the smog.

To prevent air pollution inside the house, one of the best ways is to plant air purifying plants. Aloe vera, spider, peace lilies, and ivy plants are best to minimize the pollution inside.

To get rid of irritation in the throat, you can make a drink by adding a teaspoon of turmeric and honey in a glass of warm water. Drink it twice a day and see the result yourself.

Do not indulge in activities outside the house. Fitness enthusiasts should abstain from working out outside. They can go to a gym or use an exercise machine at home. Children should not go outside as much as possible.

Those who have a weak immune system and are at greater risk of developing diseases and conditions should use an air purifier in the house. They can also take steam twice a day to make sure the microbes entered in the body die before they start affecting the system.