Do you experience excessive hair loss in winter? Don’t worry, seasonal hair loss is common and there are ways to get rid of it. Winter comes with the dry and cold air that can damage your hair follicles, make your scalp lose its moisture. This can cause hair loss. Also, during this season, people try and keep the indoor temperature more than the outdoor. This change in temperature is another reason for your hair fall. It can make your hair lose its shine and bounce. Moreover, dandruff is a common problem during winter, which is again a problem associated with hair loss. However, if you wish to get some tips to keep your hair healthy and strong even in winter, read further.

Use olive oil

Having moisturizing effects, olive oil can keep your scalp moist and prevent the problem of having dandruff. Also, it can make your hair strands strong and prevent the formation of hair split-ends. The use of olive oil can improve the elasticity of your hair too. All you need to do is to heat the oil a bit and apply it on your scalp. Now, gently massage your scalp and wash your hair the next day with a mild shampoo.

Never go outside with wet hair

During winter, stepping outside your home with wet hair can lead to hair damage. Thinking how? Well, the cold temperature outside can make water in your hair freeze in your hair follicle and cause hair breakage. So, always try to wash your hair a day before you need to leave your house or use a hairdryer.

Have green tea

Green tea is known to give a plethora of health and beauty benefits and one of them is preventing hair fall. Containing a polyphenol called epigallocatechin-3-gallate, green tea can stimulate the growth of hair and prevent its loss. This is what a study published in the journal Phytomedicine states. So, what are you waiting for? Start consuming at least two cups of green tea every day.