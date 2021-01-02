Winters can take a toll on your hair health. Exposure to cold weather and constant transition to heated indoors can take away the moisture from your tresses and can make your scalp super dry, further making your hair prone to damage and fall. Dryness can also make your scalp susceptible to the onset of dandruff that can make the health of your hair even worse. Dandruff is known to degrade the protein present in your hair and make it fragile. To prevent these from happening, you just need to tweak your hair care routine a bit. Here is what you need to do. Also Read - Skincare: These 5 Beauty Tips Will Give Your Skin Sustainable, Natural and Flawless Glow at Home

Provide Some Moisture to Your Hair And Scalp

During winter, you should opt for shampoos and conditioners with moisturizing effects. Do not buy them without reading labels. Almond and castor oils are considered best to apply during the dry weather. You can also use hair care products containing collagen, hyaluronic acid, and proteins.

Invest in a Good Hair Mask

A good hair mask can keep your strands moisturized. It can deep-condition your hair and prevent breakage. One of the best hair masks are those infused with argon oil. These can make your tresses soft, shiny, and hydrated. Hair masks nourish your tresses by penetrating deep into the hair shaft.

Constant Oiling is The key to Healthy Hair

Oiling your hair and massaging your scalp stimulates blood circulation in the area. This helps in hair growth and prevents damage too. In case you do not like oiling your hair, you can apply a good serum or oil-based leave-in conditioners too. These can also prevent your hair from becoming frizzy and fall.