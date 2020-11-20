The environmental intelligence company, Ambee, which measures air quality at a postcode level, has compiled a detailed analysis of air quality data before and after Diwali across Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Jaipur. The air quality across these eight cities was analysed for the time period November 9 to November 18. Also Read - What Is Guillain Barre Syndrome? Read On About the Rare Syndrome That Some COVID-19 Patients Are Developing

Ambee uses a multimodal approach to monitor air quality at a street by street level. In addition to government sensor data, Ambee's on-ground IoT sensors, and open-source data, Ambee uses satellite imagery, weather, and meteorological data, to measure air quality. Ambee's proprietary algorithms carefully factor in human activities like garbage burning, vehicular traffic, construction, and industrial emissions that play a major role in creating pollution, CO2 and GHG emissions, and other hyperlocal environmental factors.

Among the eight cities that were analysed, Delhi recorded high levels of pollution with average AQI consistently above 250 before and after Diwali. The average PM2.5 content was above 200, which is twice the recommended safe limit. On the other hand, Bengaluru remained the cleanest with average AQI ranging between 50-70 and average PM2.5 just above 25 throughout the period. Mumbai's AQI levels remained at an average of 150 whereas Kolkata's average AQI increased from 120 to 170 post-Diwali. Similarly, Pune recorded a higher average AQI of above 100 post-Diwali. Prior to Diwali, Chennai's average AQI was in the moderate category of 110 whereas post-Diwali the city saw a drop in pollution with an average AQI around 50. Hyderabad and Jaipur continued to show moderate levels of pollution with average AQI ranging between 100-130.

Commenting on the analysis, Madhusudan Anand, Co-Founder, and CTO, Ambee said “Our analysis indicates that among all the cities, Delhi continues to face hazardous levels of pollution with average AQI and PM2.5 much higher than the safe limits. Despite small showers, the ongoing stubble burning will only worsen the air quality further. In addition, dropping temperatures will also induce smog which creates health risks and visibility problems. A higher drop in visibility is expected in Jaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Patna compared to last year. The temperature in the NCR area is expected to dip 0.5 degrees celsius lower than last year. Other cities such as Mumbai and Chennai will experience moderate air quality while Kolkata and Hyderabad will continue to witness pollution levels that are slightly higher than the safety limits”

In addition to AQI and PM2.5 content, Ambee also identified the least and most polluted areas during the time period across all these cities. Below are the key findings:

Bangalore: Among the most polluted areas were Chandra Layout, Vijaynagar, Hampinagar, Nayandanahalli with an average AQI of around 90. Areas such as Gavipuram, Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka recorded average PM2.5 just above 35. The least polluted areas were BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport) with an average AQI just above 50. Madivala, Bellandur, Bommanahalli, and Yemlur recorded low levels of pollution with an average AQI ranging from 50-60. Koramangala, Madivala, HSR, and Bommanahalli recorded PM2.5 as low as 16. It was noted that certain residential areas with large apartments had increased levels of PM2.5 which could be attributed to community cracker burning during Diwali. Following rains right after Diwali, there was some respite for the residents of the city seeing a 40% drop in PM2.5 levels

Delhi: Rohini Sector 16, Mangolpuri, Sanoth, Prashant Vihar, and Lampur were among the most polluted areas with an average AQI above 350 throughout the period. Areas like Bankner, Sanoth, and Tikri Khurd recorded an average PM2.5 of above 300. Among the least polluted areas were Paprawat, Dichaon Kalan, Dindarpur, and Gopalnagar with an average AQI just above 200. Areas such as Kakrola, Distt Court Complex, GGSIP recorded low average levels of PM2.5 of around 120.

Mumbai: Among the most polluted areas in Mumbai were Malad, Kharodi, Borivili West, Ins Hamla, and Orlem with an average AQI above 175 and average PM2.5 of 120. The five least polluted areas were Bhandup east, Bandra, Khar Colony, Kherwadi, and VP Road with an average AQI of 100. Bandra had the lowest average PM2.5 content at 40 and areas such as Khar, VP road, International Airport had an average PM2.5 of 45.

Chennai: Areas like Shenoy Nagar, ICF Colony, RV Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Kilpauk were among the most polluted areas with an average AQI above 100. On the other hand, Mannady, Edapalayam, Govt Stanley hospital, High court building, and Flower bazaar were the least polluted with average AQI just above 50. Areas like Mannady recorded PM2.5 content as low as 15.

Hyderabad: Among the most polluted were AP Police Academy, Himayat Sagar, Vikas Nagar, Aliabad, and Golconda with an average AQI above 140. Jubilee Hills was the least polluted area with an average AQI below 100 and average PM2.5 content around 32. The other least polluted areas were Miyapur, Chandranagar, Bahadurpalli, and Mallampet with an average AQI of around 120.

Jaipur: Dehar Ka Balaji, Pratap Nagar Sector-II, Tripolia Chomu, Banethi, and Chhardera were among the most polluted with average AQI above 175. On the other hand, Jodhoola, Teori, Med, Talba Bihajar, and Bhamod were the least polluted with moderate levels of average AQI of around 140. Over the next few days, with stubble burning continuing and reduced wind speeds, air quality in Jaipur is expected to slightly worsen.

Kolkata: Among the most polluted areas were Circus Avenue, Sinthee, Satchasi Para, Bediapara, and Cossipore with an average AQI above 175. The 5 least polluted areas were WB Governor’s camp, Mominpore, National Library, Alipore Civil Court, and Chetla with an average AQI below 100.

Pune: Tirpad, Taleran, Bhimashankar, Asane, Kondhwal, and Devale were the most polluted areas with an average AQI above 140. Among the least polluted areas were Hingangaon, Sarthi, Bawada, Vadapuri, and Surwad recorded an average AQI of around 90.