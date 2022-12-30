Pre-Diabetic Lifestyle Tips: 5 Mindful Precautions For Borderline Diabetes

Pre-Diabetic Lifestyle Tips: Diabetes is a disorder that many people in India suffer from on a daily basis, especially those who are older in age.

Pre-diabetes is a state that comes before diabetes in which the body’s blood sugar levels are increased but not yet high enough to be categorized as type 2 diabetes. Many persons in their 30s and 40s may be pre-diabetic without even being aware of it because the symptoms are absent or barely noticeable. If diabetes runs in your family, you are more likely to get it yourself. However, pre-diabetes may still be partially reversed and cured by changing one’s diet and lifestyle. bringing up public health issues in the process. Dr Vivek Srivastava, Senior Vice President, Zeon Lifesciences shares lifestyle tips to stay healthy as a pre-diabetic.

5 LIFESTYLE TIPS TO STAY HEALTHY AS A PRE-DIABETIC:

Regular Exercise: A sedentary lifestyle is known to increase the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Regular exercise and workouts approved by a trainer or doctor help manage pre-diabetes by lowering blood glucose levels. Moreover, being active can improve insulin sensitivity throughout the body. Weight Management: Did you know that being overweight, or having a body mass index over 25, can increase one’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes? If you are diagnosed with pre-diabetes, gradually losing 5-10 per cent of your body weight can significantly improve your chances of delaying or reversing diabetes prevalence. Stay Stress-Free: Stress can make you sick, but it can also make you pre-diabetic, or at least make your condition worse. An imbalance of stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline can trigger blood glucose levels to shoot up and remain high. Watch Your Portions: Consider the composition of your meals. Is there an adequate balance between protein, carbohydrates, fats and necessary vitamins and minerals? For a healthy portion, pre-diabetics should fill half of their plate with non-starchy vegetables and leafy greens, and the rest with healthy carbohydrates, whole grains and lean protein. Stocking up on fibre will ensure satiety without raising blood sugar. Snack on nuts and fruit, even if they seem to be sugary. One must remember they have natural sugar. Avoid Sugar Beverages: Sweetened beverages can spike blood sugar levels and provide little nutritional diversity, such as protein. This includes energy drinks, soft drinks and any syrups or liquid desserts. Research says that substituting one daily serving of a sugary drink with low-calorie alternatives such as water, coffee, or tea is linked with a 2-10 per cent lower risk of diabetes.

