There are numerous diseases and infections that are common in this season. Some of them are effectively preventable with precautions and mindfulness while the other requires appropriate medicinal consideration. Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus, talks about most common diseases during monsoon alongside their preventive measures.

Viral Fever: It is a common disease that can happen throughout the year but is most common during monsoon. Severe cold and cough followed by fever are some common symptoms. This may last from 3-7 days. It is always recommended to consult a doctor before diagnosing anything.

Precaution: Eat at home and drink clean drinking water. Introduction to virus and bacteria prompts this illness.

Vector-borne disease (Malaria and Dengue): Due to the rain, there’s water stagnation that gives the mosquitoes a space for breeding as a result of which cases of dengue and malaria rise during monsoon.

Precaution: Make sure the stagnated water areas are clean in order to prevent these diseases from spreading. Besides, the use of mosquito repellents and insect repellent plants like citronella, lemongrass, tulsi, sabja, etc. help drive away mosquitoes. Wearing clothes that fully cover your body will also be useful. Use of insect repellents and mosquito nets should be encouraged.

Food and water-borne illnesses (Hepatitis A/E, Diarrhea, Cholera and Gastroenteritis): The intake of contaminated foods and water is the main reason for these diseases. These diseases are preventable and treatable. These diseases largely affect your liver and that is why you experience vomiting, loose motions and stomach pain.

Precaution: It is advised to have clean and boiled water, have home-cooked food and drinking enough healthy liquids. Avoid having unhygienic food from outside, especially roadside junk. Moreover, maintaining proper hygiene is the only key to prevent you from these diseases.

Road Safety: One more important aspect that we need to consider during monsoon is road accidents. Monsoon is connected to an increased rate of road accidents. You will have to be extra careful while driving your vehicle in the rain. Here are some preventive tips to ensure road safety during the monsoon.

• Avoid accelerating too much and drive slowly

• Sudden braking is a strict no

• Maintain a proper distance between the vehicles in front of you

• Switch on the headlights for improved visibility