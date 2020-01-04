Do you have darkened neck, elbows, armpits, and knuckles? If yes, you may have prediabetes. It is basically a health condition in which your blood sugar level is higher than the normal and it may lead to type 2 diabetes if not taken care of on time. As prediabetes does not have any prominent and noticeable sign, it is usually ignored and people get to know about their conditions after developing type 2 diabetes. Though the exact cause behind the onset of prediabetes is unknown, doctors believe family history and genetics play an important role in it. Some other significant factors include accumulation of fat in the abdomen and inactivity.

Notably, being overweight, having a sedentary lifestyle, not taking proper sleep can potentially increase your risk of developing prediabetes. The simple A1C test, blood sugar test, or oral glucose tolerance test can diagnose the condition. If you are suffering from prediabetes, adhere to these lifestyle changes to keep the complications like heart disease, kidney failure, stroke, blindness etc. at bay.

Don’t take stress

Stress is one of the major reasons behind your body’s inability to use glucose and control its level. When you are stressed out, the cortisol hormone starts secreting in the body and it elevates your stress levels. Stress is also associated with overeating and following an unhealthy lifestyle. You can indulge in yoga or meditation to avoid stress and its side-effects.

Ignore food cravings

It is normal to have cravings for your favourite food and especially for the one you are being asked not to have. But, this craving can show you the doors of type 2 diabetes. When you give in to your cravings and eat unhealthy food like pastries, cakes, and pizzas, you actually invite a high level of glucose in the blood.

Lose weight

As mentioned earlier, excessive weight can put you at an increased risk of being a diabetic. Too much body fat in the body can make your muscle and tissue cells resistant to the insulin hormone. To lose weight, you can indulge in various exercise and avoid eating food rich in calories.