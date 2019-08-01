Every expectant mom needs to take care of herself when there is a change in the weather. Dr Bandita Sinha, Gynaecologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi and Niyati Likhite, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan share some useful tips.

1. Hydration: Expectant mothers should be well hydrated otherwise dryness of skin may lead to skin rashes, decrease in amniotic fluid and also cause repeated urine infection. Apart from water, coconut water and homemade soups are good for keeping them hydrated. Good hydration also prevents preterm labour.

2. Avoid outdoor activity in extreme weather days: Pregnant women have less immunity so they are prone to get various infections very quickly. Cough and cold are very common. It is important to get Flu vaccine when they are in 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. Over the counter drugs should be avoided. Medicine, if required, should be taken as per doctors’ advice.

3. Moisturize: Dry skin can get itchy and flaky. The skin should be moisturised properly especially after bath to avoid itchiness and stretch marks.

4. Exercise: Light exercises and prenatal Yoga (under guidance) is beneficial in many ways. It keeps the body flexible, strengthens the immune system and helps to fight illnesses like common cold and flu. It also prevents swelling and leg cramps, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.

5. Protect yourself: Keep a safe distance from sick people. Also, keep yourself clean this will help protect you from many diseases. Getting enough sleep is also important for the proper growth of the baby.

6. Dress comfortably: Layering of clothes is important to protect from cold. Very tight clothing should be avoided.

7. Diet: It should be a well-balanced and healthy diet. Salt and sugar should be consumed in moderation. There is a tendency of rising blood pressure during cold weather. Salty food and processed food should be avoided. Eat homecooked food always.