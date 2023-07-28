Home

Lifestyle

Pregnancy Diet: 5 Most Essential Nutrients For Expecting Mothers

Pregnancy Diet: 5 Most Essential Nutrients For Expecting Mothers

Your pregnancy diet supports your health and provides the nutrients your unborn child needs to grow and thrive.

Pregnancy Diet: 5 Most Essential Nutrients For Expecting Mothers

Pregnancy Diet: As your pregnancy advances, your body will be under more stress, which may be managed with a good diet. The objective is to strike a balance between eating enough nutrients to promote the development of your fetus and keeping a healthy weight. The importance of nutrition throughout pregnancy cannot be overstated. Get enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats when pregnant. These are the fundamentals of a good diet. However, some elements in a pregnant woman’s diet need extra care.

Trending Now

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “During pregnancy, several essential nutrients are crucial for the health and development of both the mother and the baby.” The health expert further shares a few essential nutrients for women during pregnancy.

5 ESSENTIAL NUTRIENTS DURING PREGNANCY

Folic Acid: It is required for foetal brain and spine development. When it comes to conception and the early weeks of pregnancy, no nutrient is more vital than Folic Acid. Sources: Spinach, beetroot, broccoli, and citrus foods Calcium: It is essential for the development of the baby’s bones, teeth, and muscles. It also supports the mother’s bone health. Most importantly, your baby needs calcium to maintain a normal heartbeat. Other body functions like hormone secretion, muscle contraction, nerve transmission, and blood clotting also depend on calcium intake. Sources: Milk, green leafy vegetables, oranges, nuts, figs, and apricots. Iron: It is critical for oxygen transport, healthy growth and the development of the foetus and placenta. Did you know? Iron deficiency is linked to poor immune systems in mothers and increases the risk of preterm delivery and low birth weight. Sources: Pomegranate, spinach, cashews, and pumpkin seeds Proteins: They are the building blocks of the body. It affects the growth of foetal tissue, including the brain. For mommy-to-be also, it is required as it helps the breast and uterine tissue to grow during pregnancy and plays a role in increasing blood supply. Sources: Paneer, dahi, dal Vitamin D: It helps with the development of strong bones and healthy immune function in the baby. It aids in the absorption of calcium to help build a baby’s bones and teeth. Sources: Egg yolks, mushrooms

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES