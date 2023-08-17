Pregnancy Diet: 8 Sources of Zinc-Rich Food For Expecting Moms

Home

Low blood zinc levels during pregnancy may be linked to unfavorable outcomes such protracted labor, atonic postpartum hemorrhage, pregnancy-induced hypertension, preterm labor, and post-term pregnancies, reveals health expert.

Pregnancy Diet: According to the World Health Organization, pregnant women should take extra care to get enough zinc because of its critical role in cell division, protein synthesis, and growth. Due to the increasing nutritional needs of the mother and the growing fetus, zinc and other micronutrient deficiencies are frequently seen during pregnancy. These impairments may have a detrimental effect on pregnancy outcomes, both the mother’s and the baby’s health. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “During pregnancy, zinc is essential for the health of both the mother-to-be and her growing child. The recommended daily intake of zinc during pregnancy 12mg//d.”

8 ZINC-RICH FOODS FOR HEALTHY PREGNANCY

Amaranth: It contains fibre, protein, magnesium, manganese, iron, and zinc without gluten. Amaranth may be prepared in a variety of ways and added to your diet. Lentils: One well-known source of plant-based protein is lentils. Lentils ought to be a component of your diet since they are a rich provider of zinc and other necessary elements. Almonds: Nutrient-dense almonds are a powerhouse. Almonds make a great snack or can be eaten soaking to start the day. Cashews: They are a great source of fibre, protein, and good fats. You may also get copper, zinc, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus from this nut. Sesame Seeds: They are a rich source of calcium, protein from plants, and fibre. Sesame seeds can be used in salads, bread, muffins, and other dishes. Garden Cress Seeds: They sometimes referred to as aaliv, is a lesser-known superfood that you must not overlook. Sunflower Seeds: These seeds are rich in important nutrients. You can improve heart health and decrease inflammation by eating sunflower seeds. Paneer: For vegans, paneer is a well-liked source of protein. Paneer may supplement your diet with a number of crucial elements.

The health expert further said, “Zinc is a mineral that is necessary for optimum health. Over 300 enzymes depend on it for proper operation, and it is involved in many crucial bodily activities. It breaks down food, keeps your immune system strong, and builds and repairs bodily tissues. Because your body cannot store zinc, you must consume enough of it every day to ensure that you are getting all the zinc you need.”

The best way to ensure you are getting enough is to eat a varied diet with good sources of zinc for a healthy pregnancy.

