Pregnancy Diet: Is it Advisable to Eat Mangoes During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy cravings are common for women, and finding healthier alternatives to satisfy them is important. Mangoes can be a wonderful option, but always remember to consume it in moderation.

Mangoes are often considered as a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential vitamins and minerals that can support a healthy pregnancy. They are an excellent source of vitamin C, which plays a vital role in boosting the immune system and maintaining healthy skin. Pregnancy cravings are common for women, and finding healthier alternatives to satisfy them is important. Mangoes can be a wonderful option to indulge in when craving something sweet. Their natural sweetness provides a delightful treat while also offering a range of beneficial nutrients. Gynaecologist and fetal medicine expert Dr Deepthi Jammi took to Instagram to share that pregnant women can have mangoes provided they do not overeat.

Is it Safe to Eat Mangoes During Pregnancy?

She wrote ”Mangoes are rich in vitamin C. A cup of mango slices fulfils your daily recommended dose of vitamin C. Vitamin C is essential for tissue repair, immunity boost, and the development of a baby’s bones and teeth. Mangoes are packed with vitamin A. A deficiency in vitamin A at birth lowers an infant’s immunity and increases several complications, such as respiratory infections or diarrhoea.

Mangoes are an excellent source of antioxidants, nutrients, and energy.

The health benefits of eating mango during pregnancy are countless, here are a few of them:

1. Prevents Anemia

2. Promote Fetal Development

3. Packed with Antioxidants

4. Helps in Development of Bones and Teeth

5. Maintains Fluid Balance

6. Prevents Preeclampsia

According to Dr, ”Only if you overeat mangoes, you may have to face dehydration and diarrhea, develop a higher risk of gestational diabetes, excessive weight gain, and can have allergic reactions.

Mango is a nutrient-packed fruit that ensures the healthy development of the baby. What else a mother needs other than a healthy baby? So, keep enjoying your mangoes, but, in moderation.”

