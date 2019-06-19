Monsoon can be a trying time for those with low immunity. From leptospirosis to malaria and dengue to other waterborne and foodborne diseases, monsoon heralds the beginning of many serious health conditions. That is why this can be a particularly tough time for pregnant women too. During pregnancy, you need to exercise extreme caution about diet and other lifestyle aspects. In monsoon, even more care needs to be taken. Here are some tips by Dr Mansi Jani, Centre Manager, Mamma Mia, Hiranandani Hospital.

DO eat freshly-cut vegetables and fruits. Pre-cut veggies and fruits can attract bacteria.

DON’T eat street food. There are high chances of contamination.

DO cook food at home and consume that since it is more nutritious. To satisfy pregnancy cravings, try to prepare the same food items at home, or consult a dietician for healthier alternatives.

DON’T eat fish and meat as far as possible. If consumed, it should be cleaned and cooked thoroughly to prevent bacterial infections.

DO eat freshly prepared meals to get all the nutrients in the adequate amounts.

DON’T consume leftovers.

DO drink plenty of Humidity during monsoon can be a reason for dehydration. One should consume lots of fluids. You may opt for Coconut water, Lemonade, fresh fruit juices, vegetable juices, soups, sorbets etc. Plain water should be boiled.

DON’T drink packaged juices, sodas, carbonated beverages, street-side juices.

DO wear light cotton, airy and comfortable outfits.

DON’T wear materials that take a lot of time to dry.

DO wear non-slippery footwear, especially while walking on wet areas to avoid falls.

DON’T wear heels and other uncomfortable shoes.

DO use good quality laundry disinfectant to clean all your clothes.

DON’T skip washing clothes.

DO take bath twice daily, if possible, with meem water to kill the bacteria on your skin.

DON’T neglect washing yourself thoroughly especially after wading through puddles of rainwater.

DO regular cleaning of feet, especially nail beds, cuticles, soles etc. This is advised as they are more prone to bacterial and fungal infections from the dirty rainwater.

DON’T ignore pedicures and maintenance of feet.