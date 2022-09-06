Actor Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Brahmastra with her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor. The duo is going all in to create the buzz for Ayan Mukherji’s film. Soon parents-to-be travelled to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple. While we were smitten with the couple, Alia Bhatt’s ethnic attire also captivated our hearts.Also Read - Brahmastra to Zoom Past RRR And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Terms of Advance Booking Collections; Biggest Opening After Pandemic

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania styled Alia Bhatt in a Nidhi Tholia outfit. She shared the actor's picture on her social media handle. One of the pictures featured Alia's cat – Edward. Alia Bhatt's emerald green, maxi-length silk kurta had a gold border and three-quarter sleeves. The bandhani-printed blue and white dupatta also looked great with embroidery.

ALIA BHATT WINS HEART IN ETHNIC WEAR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Alia Bhatt accessorized her outfit with white flowers and heavy statement earrings, which complemented her pulled-back hairstyle beautifully. She finished her look with a small black bindi. She opted for minimal makeup, something that can never go wrong!

Fans dropped fire and heart emojis for the mom-to-be. They showered her with immense blessings and admiration. Alia’s fans hailed her pregnancy glow. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful, love the colours.” Another user wrote, “She looks lovely in those jewels but cat steals the limelight.”

What do you think about Alia Bhatt’s look? Let us know!