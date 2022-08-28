Mom-to-be Ali Bhatt Mesmerizes in Bell Sleeves Wrap Dress: Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree as the release of her fantasy-drama Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is inching closer. The actor who was earlier busy with her recent release Darlings’ promotions is now focused on the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The film marks her first on-screen pairing with husband Ranbir Kapoor as fans are super excited to watch the duo together on-screen. And the excitement level of the audiences went to another level post Alia’s pregnancy announcement. Alia posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle from Brahmastra promotions as she donned a red polka dot outfit. The actor looked gorgeous with the pregnancy glow visible on her face.Also Read - Brahmastra: RRR Actor Jr NTR to Join Ranbir-Alia at Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

CHECK OUT ALIA BHATT’S INSTAGRAM POST:

Also Read - Pregnant Alia Bhatt is The Prettiest Pink Rose in Her Sheer Ruffle Gucci Dress Worth Over Rs 3 Lakh - See Stunning Pics

Alia captioned her post as “another day another wall 🐞 9th September —— BRAHMĀSTRA 🔥🔥.” The actor looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her red bell sleeves wrap dress with polka dot. B-town celebs and fans showered love on her post. Karisma Kapoor commented “So Pretty 😍.” Karan Johar wrote “Love❤️❤️❤️.” Alia’s mom Soni Razdan commented, “Hahaha lovely ❤️.” While her sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a cute comment and wrote, “Hi ladybug.” Fans dropped hearts and heart shaped eye emojis on the actor’s post praising her fashion statement. Also Read - Dance Ka Bhoot: Ranbir Kapoor Grooves to The 'Celebration of Brahmastra' in Peppy Number

Alia’s upcoming film Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

