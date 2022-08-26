Alia Bhatt’s viral pics in pink dress: Alia Bhatt is serving some major maternity fashion goals with her looks these days. She’s keeping it all easy-breezy in soft fabrics and vibrant colours during her public appearances. However, her latest pink look is something that can be clearly passed as one of her best pregnancy looks so far. First, it looks so comfortable that anyone would wear this in a heartbeat, second, it has been layered quite smartly, and third, that shade of pink is everything!Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode Major Highlights: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt as Her Bridesmaid, Shahid Kapoor Says His Ex's Father Didn't Like Him

Alia stepped out of her abode to promote her upcoming movie Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She wore a soft pink shirt dress and styled it with a pair of comfortable black jeggings and a contrasting black waist. The actor kept her makeup simple with a dash of brown eye makeup and a nude lip. Alia styled her hair in a middle-parted loosely touseled do and added no piece of jewellery except a statement ring. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence on His Sexist Phailaoed Remark For Pregnant Alia Bhatt: 'I am Really Very Sorry...'

ALIA BHATT WEARS A DRESS LIKE A LONG TOP AS SHE FLAUNTS HER BABY BUMP – SEE PICS

Now, that shirt/ top is actually a Gucci dress that Alia’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania has, very smartly, used like a long flowy shirt. The pink dress with its super lovely texture and those easy, sheer full sleeves is available on the designer’s official website for buying. The Gucci dress is priced at $4100 which comes close to Rs 3,27,173. It’s a ruffle chiffon dress that can be worn separately or with any bottom of your choice. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Her Statement ‘Don’t Like Me, Don’t Watch Me’ - Check Reactions

Alia flaunted her growing baby bump in that dress. She looked absolutely radiant and happy. The actor is gearing up to welcome her first baby with Ranbir. The duo got married in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in April this year.

Your thoughts on Alia’s pink pregnancy look?