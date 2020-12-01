Actor Anushka Sharma is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy days. The actor is investing a lot of time in creating a healthy environment for her and her baby. In her latest post on Instagram, she tried to create awareness around the exercising routine of an expecting mother. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Raises Maternity Fashion Quotient in Yet Another Stylish Dress Worth Rs 17k

Anushka shared a photograph of herself performing a head-stand while her husband, Virat Kohli, could be seen assisting her in her posture. The actor talked about the importance of exercising during pregnancy and mentioned that she took all the extra care with her husband and her trainer who were present with her while she was exercising. Also Read - Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Swears by Chakrasana, 5 Reasons Why You Should Also Perform This Yoga Asana

Anushka mentioned that her doctor asked her to continue all the exercises she had been doing before her pregnancy barring a few, and she feels healthy and mentally fit while performing this routine. A part of the actor’s post on Instagram read, “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance ❤️, to be extra safe.” (sic) Also Read - Meditation, Yoga Top Activities Among Indians During Pandemic

She went ahead to write about how continuing her exercise practice filled her with positivity during pregnancy. Check out Anushka’s full post here:

While many doctors recommend exercising during pregnancy, it’s only advisable to talk to your doctor about the specific yoga asanas or postures that you have to be mindful of. Each pregnancy is different and it depends on the health of the mother to see how much stress and exertion she can deal with during this time. However, one should definitely include Pranayam, meditation, and lightly done Surya Namaskar in her routine.