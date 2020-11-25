Actor Anushka Sharma’s posted a picture looking all pretty in a lilac kurta and pants. The candid picture of the actor was shot by her father Ajay Kumar Sharma. Anushka off late has been setting serious maternity fashion goals. Ever since Anushka broke the internet with her pregnancy news, she has been spotted at multiple events, always managing to slay in every outfit. Be it a puff sleeve number or pastel dungarees, ruffled numbers, and ethnic attires, Anushka has increased the style quotient in every maternity outfit she has picked. Also Read - 'Virat Kohli Doesn't Seem to Have Any Weakness' - Jason Gillespie Praises India Captain

For her home photoshoot, Anushka gave a million-dollar smile in a lilac pant and a suit that featured yolk embroidery and zardozi flowers and gota border. Her dupatta too was embroidered with gold sequin zardozi work.

Anushka captioned the picture, "When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because – daughter !"

Anushka opted for a no-makeup look and her pregnancy glow was enough to do justice to the look. A small bindi and a dash of lipstick completed her look.

Anushka outfit is by a Jaipur-based clothing brand Tokree and the cost of the outfit which comprises of kurta, pants, and dupatta is worth Rs 15,000. It is available online for buying.

For her Diwali celebrations, Anushka donned an off-white salwar suit by designer Anita Dongre. She complimented her festive look with a pair of matching jutties. The tinsel town diva also wore a pair of statement chaandbali earrings and left her wavy tresses open. Look at her festive look for yourself below:

Anushka Sharma’s ethnic attire is worth Rs 26,900.

Anushka sartorial choices are simple and elegant. She makes sure that she makes a striking statement in these simple attires.