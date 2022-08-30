Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee Workout Video: For all the women who are struggling during their pregnancy time, TV actor Debina Bonnerjee serves as an inspiration. Debina has been through a lot in order to have her first kid, from sharing her difficult struggle to conceive to unsuccessful IVF treatments and other things. The TV star, who is getting ready to give birth to her second kid, posted a video of her pregnancy training routine on Instagram, in which she displayed several exercises with dumbbells and medical balls.Also Read - After Gurmeet-Debina, Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis Announces Her Second Pregnancy With An Adorable Post- Check Out

On Tuesday, Debina shared the video on her Instagram handle where she was dressed in a black bralette, black leggings, and braided hair. The TV actor worked out on a medical ball, lifted dumbbells, and did squats under the direction of her trainer. The caption on her post read, “A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou These days I’m all about. A healthy body, calm mind and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out.” Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Expecting Baby No. 2, Four Months After Birth Of First Child, Check Out Their Pregnancy Announcement

DEBINA BONNERJEE WORKS OUT DURING HER PREGNANCY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Share First Full Pic Of Their Daughter Lianna- See Adorable Post

Fans showered immense love and admiration on Debina’s Instagram post. They dropped fire emojis on her workout video. One of the users called her a super mom. Another user wrote, “Hottest and healthy mumma.” One of the users also said, “It’s lovely to see how you are keeping yourself fit.” Netizens also find Debina inspiring with her workout video during her pregnancy.

Importance of Working Out During Pregnancy:

Increases endurance and cardiac health

Reduces the chance of problems during pregnancy

Relieves pelvic and back pain

Brings down blood pressure

Enhances sleep

In her Vlog, Debina also disclosed that she exercises for health rather than weight loss. She revealed that she exercises to maintain her health and fitness by gaining natural weight rather than in an effort to shed weight.

Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee is winning hearts with her workout!