Debina Bonnerjee is making headlines with her headstand pose in her third trimester. She surprises her fans by posting a photo of her headstand. In the picture, you can also see her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary. Debina also shared her views and appreciated her husband for being the 'partner support'.

Taking it to Instagram, Debina uploaded a picture in which she was seen doing headstand in her third trimester. The caption read," When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN… simply adjust your view. "ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN'T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought , 'HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO." Also….(mama's intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other "rule." If it doesn't feel right, don't do it!) been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…. continued for as long as I felt it's a good idea."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

#headstand #🤰 #🙃 #partnersupport @guruchoudhary."

Continuing the same, she said,” Remember that during pregnancy your center of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here ➡️ * Enlisted the help of my strong partner with his eyes glued on me and alert (also a go ahead by an experienced yoga teacher) #headstand #🤰 #🙃 #partnersupport @guruchoudhary.”

She has got mixed reviews for this post. While some were happy to see her active, others found it unnecessary. This is not the first time she has received flakes. Previously, she was slammed for wearing heels. Responding to this, Debina said,” I know from doctors to normal people have been giving me loads of suggestions, but there is something called content. I just did a photoshoot by wearing those heels and standing. Gurmeet helped me wear those heels and we just shot that as a video. Neither did I run on the road or walked around in those heels. So obviously, please try and understand. Don’t get hyper and think that I am running a marathon in those heels. So I hope you got my answer to ‘Why did you wear heels’.”

Before you attempt this, make sure you have consulted your dietician and doctor.