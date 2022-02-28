Actor Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy days. Her latest post on Instagram is proof that the actor is investing a lot of time in creating a healthy environment for her and her baby. The mom-to-be in her post tried to create awareness around the exercising routine of a pregnant mother.Also Read - Pregnant Women With Migraine at Higher Risk of Preeclampsia: Study

Kajal shared a video of herself performing simple aerobic and strength conditioning exercises. In the post, Kajal wrote that pregnancy is a different ball game altogether. She wrote a lengthy post sharing about her fitness journey during pregnancy. "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy – Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness." (sic)

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

The actor was earlier in the news when she bashed trollers for body-shaming women during pregnancy. She penned a lengthy note, “During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans), we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!”.

While many doctors recommend exercising during pregnancy, it’s only advisable to talk to your doctor about the specific exercises that you have to be mindful of.