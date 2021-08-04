Yoga is very essential to health and Neha Dupia is following this regime quite seriously. In a new Instagram video posted by her husband Angad Bedi, the soon to be Mumma of two kids can be seen doing Natarajasana or a dancer pose. Neha has been keeping herself fit by practising yoga at home every day under the guidance of her coach, who also shares pictures and videos of her workout.Also Read - 7 Weight Loss Myths You Need to Start Ignoring Now!

Posting the boomerang video on Instagram, Angad showed Neha on Natarajasana poses practising at their home. He captioned it as “My view @nehadhupia,” and added a yoga sticker, a pregnant woman and a yoga girl emoticon. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Stop Hair Fall And Help With Hair Growth

As the video suggests, Neha is in her comfortable homely clothes. She is wearing a grey top; black tights and her hair is in a neat bun. Posing elegantly and gracefully in Natarajasna pose which in other terms means standing, balancing and back bending. Also Read - Avoid Coffee if... You Have These 5 Symptoms

Check out Neha Dhupia’s yoga sessions:

Benefits of Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose:

There are numerous benefits of practising yoga daily. All yoga asanas or poses have their own merits and advantages. Here, let’s look at the benefits of Natarajasana or the dancer pose:

This pose makes a person stretch legs, ankles, thighs, chest, abdomen, thorax and hips, and thus, results in strengthening them.

By doing this asana, one can also lose weight as it tends to burn a lot of calories. Not only strengthening the body but this pose also helps in developing greater flexibility in the spine, shoulders and hamstrings.

A great amount of flexibility can be built by practising this pose. This pose is difficult to practise and is quite unsafe for pregnant women. However, they can practise this under the doctor’s advice and in a presence of a professional yoga practitioner.

For pregnant women, prenatal yoga is the most suitable. Neha Dhupia had once posted an Instagram reel of her practising this pose.

In the video, Neha can be seen doing other asanas as well. Like, adho mukha svanasana or downward-facing dog pose, virabhadrasana II or warrior II pose, trikonasana or triangle pose, balasnana or child’s pose, pranayama, vrikshasana or tree pose and several other poses.

The happily married couple are waiting to welcome their second child. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were married in May 2018 and are happy parents of their first daughter Mehr.