Sonam Kapoor, who is in her pregnancy phase lately, is currently having the best time of her life. She surprised her fans earlier this year when she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Anand Ahuja. From time-to-time, Sonam is sharing every glimpse of her pregnancy phase on reel life, whether its ravishing photoshoots of flaunting her baby bump, from travelling at exotic locations and spending some cozy time with her husband, we are loving her mom-to-be phase. Today, Sonam Kapoor shared something incredible from her day to day life, inspiring pregnant women's to keep themselves healthy and motivated

Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her workout diaries in a black plain t shirt and black gym tights. She sat with one knee folded and resting on a mat, and the other leg bent, resting on the floor. The caption on her Instagram story read: "The most beautiful mam-to-be Sonam Kapoor. Home stretch SK…We got this. The clip was first posted by Pilates trainer Radhika Karle. Sonam Kapoor reposted the story and wrote #pregancy workouts.

A look at Sonam Kapoor’s Latest Workout Session:

While in the next story, Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of healthy-looking home cooked meals and captioned it #Ghar ka Khanna".

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child in August 2022. Meanwhile, they recently jetted off to Italy for a vacation before embarking on their new journey as parents. Several photos from their ‘babymoon’ were shared with fans and followers.