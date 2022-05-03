Met Gala 2022: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their second child together, made a spectacular appearance at the Met Gala 2022. The Game of Thrones actor showcased her baby bump in a dazzling ensemble. Their outfits were inspired by The Addams Family, a series of New Yorker cartoons that was adapted into a television series in 1964.Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne Goes Topless, Strips off Her Jacket on Red Carpet

Mom-to-be Sophie Turner wore an embellished long-sleeve gown paired with white-gold-diamond earrings. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals and a silver-studded bodice with a frilled neckline and voluminous sleeves that worked perfectly with the ‘Gilded Glamour’ dress code. And to complete her look, she donned her famous red hair in sleek waves along with bold red lipstick. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid Triggers Hilarious Memes With Her Wine Quilted Cape, Fans Say 'It's a Sofa'

Joe Jonas experimented with his Met Gala 2022 ensemble as well. He wore a black and white tuxedo with a long lace coattail that perfectly matched with Sophie’s look. He finished his classic-combo look with a couple of chain necklaces. Their outfit was a tribute to The Addams Family, a series of New Yorker cartoons that was adapted into a television series in 1964. The Addams Family is a fictional family created by Charles Addams, an American cartoonist, in 1938. Also Read - What Happens Inside the Met Gala and Who All Gets Invited? All You Need to Know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019 and a year later welcomed their first child, a little girl named Willa Jonas. The couple is currently expecting their second child, though they have been silent about the details of their pregnancy since the news broke out in March. Later, the Game of Thrones actor released a few images of her baby bump in September 2020. Joe Jonas’s younger brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

According to Page Six, this is the first time either Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has attended the Met Gala since their red carpet debut as newlyweds in 2019.