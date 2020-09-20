Actor Preity Zinta who is in Dubai to attend and cheer for her at Indian Premier League recently shared a video of herself telling fans about how she kept herself sane during the quarantine. Also Read - Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2nd Match, Dream11 IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest DC vs KXIP, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

“This is how I kept sane during quarantine It doesn’t matter where you are, you must find the inspiration to work out so endorphins can pump you up with happiness #pzfit #PzIpldiaries #Dubai #Dontgiveup #Ting (sic),” Preity wrote. Also Read - DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma Injured Ahead of Delhi Capitals Opener Against Kings XI Punjab



The actor has been emphasizing on staying fit and healthy during these tough times. In one of her previous post, Preity shared how she stays productive even during the quarantine. She posted a mirror selfie post her workout session. “Post workout Selfie. Trying to stay productive during this quarantine. #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #quarantinelife #Dubai #Pzfit #Ting (sic),” she captioned it.



She has been quarantining for almost a week now, she had posted stories of herself walking back and forth in the balcony of her hotel room. “So what if I’m in quarantine I’m still gonna get to my goal of walking 12,000 steps a day, #Day2 #pzipldiaries #ipl2020 (sic).”

Preity is not the only actor who has been pushing people to choose a healthy lifestyle and workout. Actors Milind Soman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu are a few names who constantly remind the followers to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Actor Milind Soman also took to his Instagram handle and revealed that it’s not just the workout that helps stay fit but also the healthy food that he eats. The actor keeps all his followers and fans hooked with daily insights and tips into maintaining a fit body.

Milind’s Instagram page is filled with his workout posts. During the initial phase of lockdown, the Bajirao Mastani actor posted many workout videos. Just recently he posted a video of himself exercising at an outdoor location,

“Glad to be able to get out of the city every week now, especially to this place! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet, and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love…Out of all the pull-up bars in the world, this has got to be my favourite, right outside the front door of ‘Idam na mama’.”