Home

Lifestyle

Preity Zinta Sweats it Out With Intense Press Exercises And Hardcore Strengthening Workout in Latest Viral Video- WATCH

Preity Zinta Sweats it Out With Intense Press Exercises And Hardcore Strengthening Workout in Latest Viral Video- WATCH

Preity Zinta's latest workout video provides the much-needed inspiration for your weekend workout. Scroll down to watch!

Preity Zinta Sweats it Out With Intense Press Exercises And Hardcore Strengthening Workout in Latest Viral Video- WATCH

Preity Zinta may not be seen much on the big screen these days, but the diva makes sure in the age of social media, her fans get enough of her virtually. Whether through her fashionable reels or fitness videos, she keeps on engaging with her followers regularly. On Friday, Preity shared the latest workout video and gave us much-needed weekend workout inspiration. Along with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, she was seen raising the fitness bar. In case you missed out on her latest post, then scroll down now.

Trending Now

In the high-intensity fitness video, the actress can be seen doing a lot of exercises. She started with a variation of press exercises, performing numerous repetitions of pull and push movements. This routine aims to target the chest muscles, shoulders and triceps. It also contributes to the development of upper body strength. Following that, she incorporated a lift-up variation into her routine. This exercise helps enhance core strength and promotes a benefical stretch throughout the body. Preity then did a child pose stretch. This stretching exercise relaxes the whole body and stretches the muscles of the lower back.

You may like to read

While sharing the workout video on Instagram, she captioned it, “So nice to be back in the bay ❤️ I know you missed me Yas🤩 #pzfit #ting”

Preity Zinta’s Latest Workout Video Sets Pure Fitness Goals: WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

For the exercise session, Preity Zinta wore a neon half-sleeved neon top and grey gym pants. To keep her hair off her face, she tied them in a ponytail. Well, her video got millions of likes, views and comments. One user wrote, “What a session, wow!”, another commented, “Truly a fitness diva,” and one said, “Acing the workout like a pro.”

Preity Zinta’s weekend fitness scene is truly inspirational. What are your thoughts?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.