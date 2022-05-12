Home remedies for Premature Greying: Premature greying is one of the disadvantages of the modern lifestyle. Even in your twenties, those dreaded silver and white streaks appear. The only choice left to you is to hunt for foolproof home treatments to make your grey hair look black. Greying may be regarded as a sign of wisdom and maturity, but it also indicates that your body is not making enough melamine, a precursor to ageing.Also Read - Hair Care Tips: 10 Ways to Protect Your Hair in the Intense Summer Heat

Grey hair can occur in your teens, early 20's, and 30's. The factors that can cause premature greying in young teens are thyroid gland stress, vitamin insufficiency, genetics, smoking, and various conditions such as autoimmune diseases and anemia. The better alternative to stop premature greying is to use home remedies. Natural home remedies are a beneficial option rather than harmful chemicals that can increase the risks of the hair follicle and can damage your hair completely.

5 natural home remedies that can prevent premature greying:

Coffee: If you want to have darker, hide grey hairs, or add volume to your dark hair, then coffee is a terrific alternative. Salon and store-bought dyes include harsh chemicals that may weaken your hair or cause skin discomfort. If you’re allergic to these chemicals, a more natural option is coffee. Ground coffee and instant coffee granules can temporarily stain your grey hair in dark brown.

Almond Oil with Lemon juice: Almond oil consists of Vitamin E, which is an excellent protein for hair. It prevents premature greying by nourishing the roots. Lemon juice provides shine and volume to hair while, also promoting healthy hair development. Almond oil and lemon juice are both readily available home remedies that can help in the removal of premature grey hair.

Onion Juice: Onion is an effective way to avoid grey hair and boost hair development. It raises the level of the enzyme Catalase, which darkens the hair. It adds shine and bounce to the hair. This is a remedy that has been used for a long time to treat hair loss and thinning. Similarly, it's also a remedy for treating premature grey hair.

Black Seed Oil and Olive oil: This remedy has been used to treat and cure grey hair for a long time. The main advantage of applying black seed and olive oil to your hair is that they make it seem shiny and healthy while also promoting the growth of new hair.

Amla and Methi: The combination of amla and methi is one of the greatest natural cures for grey hair. Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C and has been used in Ayurveda for a variety of hair concerns. While Fenugreek or Methi seeds are rich in numerous nutrients. The combination of these extraordinary substances not only prevents premature greying but also encourages hair development.

Let us know if you find any of these remedies benefical