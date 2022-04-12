Have you been troubled with those stray greys in your crowning glory? Or are you one of those who love to flaunt their salt and pepper look? While some freak out at the sight of their untimely silver lines, others embrace their grey locks. How you decide to deal with your greys is entirely a personal choice. If you chose to flaunt it, go for it! However, if you are not ready for it yet, there are some Ayurvedic ways to slow it down! So, let us first learn what causes grey hair, according to Ayurveda.Also Read - Haircare Tips: Expert Suggests 5 Ways to do Scalp Facial

What causes Premature greying?

Premature greying or ‘Akala palitya’ in Ayurveda is caused due to the imbalance of Pitta and Vata doshas. Ranjaka pitta, a subcategory of Pitta dosha, is responsible for hair colour. Any imbalance in Ranjaka pitta can lead to reduced production of melanin, which causes premature greying. This imbalance is caused due to genetics, environmental factors, stress and not eating right. Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Follow These 5 Tips For Smooth And Nourished Hair

Home Remedies

Here are a few home remedies that will help you overcome information greying of hair-

Curry leaves in coconut oil: Boil a handful of fresh curry leaves in a bowl of coconut, till it blackens in colour. Starin, cool, and use this to gain your lost shine and colour.

Amalaki and fenugreek hair mask: Boil water with a few chunks of fresh Amla or gooseberry. Once it cools, add fenugreek powder and combine to the consistency you need. Apply the mask from scalp to root and Keep it for an hour. Wash off with a mild shampoo.

Tea wash: The old method of staining the hair with tea wash is yet another easy and effective method. The tannins in tea add temporary brownish-black hair colour to the silver ones. Tea wash is also effective in improving hair shine and providing a natural sense of coolness to the hair.

Henna and coffee: Medhika, or common henna, has a natural staining action. Combined with the goodness of coffee, it helps to seal the colour and also prevents further greying of hairs. Take the natural henna powder and mix with 2 teaspoons of ground coffee powder. Mix it well with tea or plain water. Let it stay for an hour before application on hair. After which apply a thick coat, covering the scalp to the hair tip. Wash off once it dries out completely.

Kerala Ayurveda: Neelibringadi Keram is a hair tonic oil to promote hair strength, and growth and delay premature greying. It has a powerful blend of “keshya” or hair health herbs.

Indigo or Neeli: Delays premature greying; False daisy or Bhringaraj adds shine to hair and strengthens it

Winter Cherry or Karnasphota gets rid of dandruff.

Other ingredients are Gooseberry or Dhatri, Licorice or Yashtimadhu, and Rosary pea or Gunja.

These herbs are cooked with milk and coconut milk in coconut oil. Neelibringadi keram is a rounder hair oil that helps delay premature greying, promotes hair strength, prevents hair damage, and reduces dandruff.

With all these simple yet natural methods, you can surely hide those unwanted speckled strands. But the key criteria here is to follow a healthy lifestyle. Let the goodness of Ayurveda help you with your grey hairs.

Inputs by Dr Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Her practice of the age-old Ayurveda is deeply rooted in the traditional Kerala Ayurveda school of thought. She endeavours to seamlessly integrate holistic wellness into everyday life & filter out the noise from the real wisdom, based on evidence-based research.