Home

Lifestyle

Premature Greying of Hair: What Are The Common Causes?

Premature Greying of Hair: What Are The Common Causes?

Early greying of hair is caused by a lot of factors. From hormonal imbalance to things such as heredity, there are a lot of reasons at play that contribute to the early greying of hair. Read

Premature Greying of Hair: What Are The Common Causes?

Grey hair is a natural part of the ageing process but when the strands of hair start getting grey earlier than expected it becomes a cause of concern. Premature greying is a condition in which individuals start to experience grey hair in their 20s and sometimes even before that. There are several factors which explain the causes of the greying of hair prematurely.

5 CAUSES OF PREMATURE GREYING OF HAIR

Genetics: Genetics is the primary determining factor of when and how quickly your hair will turn grey. If your parents or grandparents have had premature greying, there’s a high chance that you may also have this trait. The production of melanin, the pigment responsible for hair colour is regulated by certain genes, and variations in these genes may influence the commencement of grey hair. Stress: Chronic stress has been associated with a lot of health issues, including premature greying of hair. Stress leads to excessive production of Cortisol, a hormone that is responsible for disrupting melanin production and accelerating the ageing process of hair follicles. It has been studied that reducing stress through relaxation techniques, therapy and lifestyle changes may help slow down the greying process. Hormonal Imbalance: Hormones play a notable role in regulating various physiological functions, including hair growth and pigmentation. Imbalances in hormone levels, particularly thyroid hormones and melanocyte-stimulating hormone (MSH), can affect melanin production and lead to premature greying of hair. Additionally, conditions such as thyroid disorders and vitiligo, which affect melanocyte function, may contribute to premature greying. Nutritional Deficiencies: In order to have healthy hair, one must focus on having a balanced diet. Any sort of deficiencies in nutrients like – Vitamin B12, Folate, Iron, Copper, and Zinc, lead to premature greying of hair. These nutrients play a pivotal role in melanin production and maintaining a good hair follicle health. Therefore, a lack of adequate nutrition can accelerate the onset of grey hair. Medical Conditions: Premature greying may also take place due to certain medical conditions, such as Autoimmune diseases (like Vitiligo and Alopecia areata), Thyroid disorders, and even pernicious anaemia. All of these medical conditions have been associated with premature greying of hair. Treatment of these underlying medical conditions may help slow down or prevent further greying of hair.

Although premature greying is inevitable for some individuals because of the genetic factors, people can still work on the other factors in order to delay its onset or manage its progression. People can prevent premature greying by having a stress-free and healthy lifestyle.

(Disclaimer: This is a branded content, India.com shall not be responsible for any discrepancies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.