Ageing is inevitable, but certain conditions are capable of bringing it too early in life. This condition is called premature greying. It can make you look unattractive and can impact your self-esteem too. From genetics to nutritional deficiency, and environmental factors, there can be various reasons behind the onset of premature greying. The condition occurs when your body cells stop producing enough melanin pigment. The major reason behind this inability can be a deficiency of protein and vitamin B12 in the body. Though you may not reverse your hair colour, there are certain food that can help you delay the ageing process. Read on to know about them.

Orange

Vitamin C present in orange has the capacity to boost the production of collagen protein that makes up the hair. This connective tissue can stop the greying of hair and can also make them strong. Orange is also considered as an immunity-boosting and cholesterol-reducing food. You can have it even to keep your blood pressure under check and prevent skin damage.

Fermented food

Fermented food are a good source of probiotics that are essential for maintaining good gut health and improving hair health too. Present in food like yogurt, soy, vinegar, etc. probiotics can help in the production of good bacteria that are associated with producing vitamin-B and biotin. Notably, a deficiency of these two can change your hair colour and reduce their strength as well.

Eggs

You must have heard of people wearing hair masks made of eggs. Did you ever think why they use eggs in making the masks? Well, that’s because eggs are jam-packed with protein and are capable of repairing hair. Notably, people experiencing greying of hair are found to be deficient in vitamin B-12. And the use of an egg mask can reduce this deficiency and help in improving hair health.