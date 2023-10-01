Home

Lifestyle

Prenatal Yoga Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Every Mom-to-be MUST Practise Asanas

Prenatal Yoga Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Every Mom-to-be MUST Practise Asanas

Prenatal Yoga Benefits: The woman practicing prenatal yoga will have lower chances of getting any prenatal or postnatal disease and health issue

Prenatal Yoga Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Every Mom-to-be MUST Practise Asanas

Prenatal Yoga Benefits: Often would-be mothers come and inquire about prenatal yoga. Many of them ask if yoga can really help them in natural delivery. The frequently asked questions, include is prenatal yoga necessary, how often should you do prenatal yoga, when should you start prenatal yoga and is prenatal yoga good for babies. India.com got in touch with Naturopath and Yogymummy Founder Ankita Mahajan to answer all these queries for expecting mothers. During pregnancy, it is important to have proper functioning organs for better blood supply throughout the body and the womb. Prenatal yoga is the perfect low-impact fitness module to start when you have conceived.

Trending Now

“As the mother’s body keeps on evolving every day after conceiving, prenatal yoga helps accommodate these changes with ease. Yoga prepares your body muscles to hold the baby for nine months without any hurdle,” Ankita Mahajan said. The expert shares a list of benefits of commencing prenatal yoga for the mom-to-be and her infant.

You may like to read

5 BENEFITS OF PRENATAL YOGA FOR EXPECTING MOTHERS AND THEIR BABY

In India, almost every mother is suffering from health issues like cervical, lower back pain, misalignment of abs, etc. and this is where prenatal yoga has its significance. Prenatal yoga strengthens the body and enables mothers to have a hassle-free life post-delivery. There are lesser chances of getting cardiovascular issues, liver problems, kidney issues, or gestational diabetes during pregnancy if the woman continues to practice prenatal yoga A baby’s brain starts developing inside the womb and prenatal yoga practices boost up the growth. Basic breathing techniques and gentle stretches can have a huge impact on a baby’s development and growth. The purpose of prenatal yoga classes is to prepare the mother mentally and physically for her labour. It helps in making room for the baby without disturbing the alignment of the body. Prenatal yoga is a moderate method to avoid misalignment since without activity, there is a danger of obtaining a misaligned body, which further leads to health issues for the mother.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES