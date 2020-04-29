Sugar is one of the kitchen ingredients that can be your beauty arsenal too. It can act as a scrub and help you get rid of the accumulated dead skin cells on your face. It can also retain skin moisture and help it remain soft. If the lockdown has affected your beauty regime and you are not able to buy a scrub, you can make it yourself at home. You just need a few easily available kitchen ingredients in the process. Here is how to begin. Also Read - Reasons Why You Should Make Moong Dal Your Beauty Arsenal

Lemon And Sugar Scrub

Lemon and sugar make a great scrub together. Lemon, as we all know is good for bringing glow to the face by removing tan. So, just mix these two ingredients together and also add honey. Apply the home-made scrub on your face and leave it for around 30 minutes. Then, wash your face with water.

Oatmeal And Sugar Scrub

Oatmeal can absorb excess oil from your skin and also treat acne due to its anti-inflammatory properties. To make this scrub, you need oats and sugar, a tablespoon of each and add a few drops of olive oil in it. Apply it on your face and gently scrub after it drys off a bit. Then, wash your face with the help of water.

Yogurt And Sugar scrub

Yogurt is a beauty enhancer. Its application can retain your skin’s moisture and also help in reducing the appearance of acne and wrinkles. You need sugar and yogurt, a tablespoon each to make the scrub. Add a few drops of honey in the mixture and apply the paste on your face. Let it dry a bit and then scrub on your face. Wash with lukewarm water and then apply a good moisturizer.