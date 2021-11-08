Princess Diana was unarguably the greatest fashion icon of all times. She made a great impact on the world of fashion with her impeccable sense of style. From the revenge dress, the Travolta dress, to her David- and Elizabeth Emanuel-designed wedding dress, each dress had a major fashion moment. In the upcoming season of The Crown, actor Elizabeth Debicki slipped into a replica of the iconic revenge dress and the internet is blown away by their uncanny resemblance.Also Read - Kajol Spills Monochrome Magic in Rs 2 Lakh Floor-Sweeping Coat Gown, See Pics

Diana attended a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens back in June 1994 wearing a body-hugging little black dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart neckline- it was the same date when Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with Camila Parker-Bowles.

The Netflix series did a fine job by recreating the whole look. The Crown highlights the life of the royal family, and the upcoming season will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles' troubled marriage. Actor Elizabeth Debicki will play the role of Princess Diana.

The on-set pictures of Elizabeth have created quite a storm on the internet. The recreation has left the netizens impressed. A user tweeted, “My jaw is on the floor at these pictures of #elizabethdebicki filming in #diana’s revenge dress. The resemblance is uncanny. Wasn’t Debicki born to play #PrincessDiana?” Another user wrote, “Damn!!! That dress. She looks as magnificent as Diana did.”

There were many users who felt that the dress wasn’t a proper fit for Elizabeth. A user wrote, “A strong resemblance. However, the costume needs to better tailor the dress on Debicki. It looks too low cut compared to Diana’s and not as well fitted”

Before Elizabeth, Emma Corrin portrayed the role of Princess Diana. Emma also managed to recreate many looks on the show. Not just that, she was nominated at the Emmy Awards for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series- 2021.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.