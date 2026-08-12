Princess Ilyana and Chris Froggatt’s Kuala Lumpur wedding blends royal charm with motorsport glamour

Princess Ilyana and Chris Froggatt have begun a new chapter together after celebrating their wedding in Kuala Lumpur. Their multi-day festivities brought together Malaysian royal customs and elements inspired by Chris’s motorsport career.

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Malaysia’s Princess Ilyana ties the knot with racer Chris Froggatt (PC: Twitter)

A royal wedding in Kuala Lumpur brought together two very different worlds as Malaysian princess Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana Alia married British racing driver Christopher Lionel Froggatt on August 7. The 29-year-old bride is the daughter of Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang while her 32-year-old husband is known for his career in international GT racing. Their wedding combined Islamic customs with Malay royal traditions and elegant fashion. From the bride’s heirloom diamond tiara to the groom’s racing background, the ceremony offered a striking mix of heritage glamour and modern sporting fame.

A royal celebration in Kuala Lumpur

The wedding was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Sultan Abdullah and several members of the Pahang royal family. Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was among those attending the ceremony along with other royal guests.

The marriage followed Islamic and Malay traditions. Froggatt performed the sunnah prayer before the proceedings continued with the couple’s procession to the dais. The presentation of the mas kahwin or traditional marriage gift was followed by the exchange of wedding rings and prayers.

The ceremony also featured Merenjis. This symbolic ritual involves sprinkling scented water and is performed as a blessing for the newly married couple. The royal household later extended wishes for happiness and lasting prosperity to Ilyana and Froggatt.

The daughter of Sultan Abdullah of Pahang – Princess Ilyana – married British racing driver Christopher Froggatt in Kuala Lumpur at the Shangri-La Hotel at weekend. There were two ceremonies, the traditional Akad Nikah, followed by the Majlis Persandingan Diraja ceremony the… pic.twitter.com/zfezCmPtn5 — Mr Pål Christiansen (@TheNorskaPaul) August 10, 2026

Princess Ilyana’s elegant bridal look

Fashion was another major highlight of the celebration. Princess Ilyana chose a gown created by Malaysian designer Radzuan Radziwill for her wedding day. The look was completed with the Queen Azizah Diamond Tiara which added a distinctly royal touch to her appearance.

The dramatic heirloom piece has a long connection with the Pahang royal family. The tiara was originally acquired from Belgian jeweller Wolfers in Brussels and has been worn by members of the royal household on important occasions.

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Who is Chris Froggatt?

Froggatt has built a career in international motor racing. The British driver competes in GT racing including the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and drives a Ferrari 296 GT3. His interest in motorsport began during childhood through cars quad bikes and motocross. However his professional journey came later. A Ferrari high-performance driving experience at the Fiorano test track in Italy became an important turning point when he was 24.

Froggatt went on to compete in Ferrari Challenge and GT3 racing. His achievements include GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Bronze Cup titles in 2021 and 2023 along with the Sprint Cup Pro-Am title in 2020.

A wedding joining two worlds

Princess Ilyana’s royal heritage and Froggatt’s racing career make their marriage an unusual meeting of tradition and modern motorsport. The Kuala Lumpur ceremony reflected that contrast beautifully through its formal customs elegant bridal styling and the groom’s international sporting background.