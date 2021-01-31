International star, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for promoting her newly-released Netflix film, The White Tiger. She picked up a sexy sheer top for the show. Priyanka was looking sassy in the black formal sweater. The diva was raising the temperature with her ravishing look in this sexy turtleneck attire. Also Read - Buy Priyanka Chopra's New Haircare Products For Under Rs 500 - All About Her Vegan Beauty Line

Priyanka Chopra’s sartorial pick for the chat show featured intricate knit that was giving a peek of her skin. The ‘Sky is Pink’ actor was looking exquisite in the sweater. To keep her appearance subtle and elegant, she wore a black spaghetti strap top under the sweater. Can you guess the exact price of this dress of PeeCee? It is worth Rs 20k.

To accessorize her stunning look, she opted for a pair of double hoop earrings. For adding some glam, she went with dewy make-up, berry-toned lips, mascara-clad lashes, and on-fleek brows. Priyanka then kept her hair tied at the back in a sleek bun.

Notably, Priyanka Chopra has acted in the film, ‘The White Tiger’ along with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao as the lead characters. She is also one of the producers of the movie.