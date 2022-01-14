Actor Priyanka Chopra, who never ceases to wow us with her sartorial choices, has upped her fashion game even again with her recent photoshoot. The global legend recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine and shared photos from the shoot on Instagram. Among her jaw-dropping photos, we noticed that Hollywood star Zendaya was wearing a dress that looked eerily identical to the one worn by the Matrix star. PeeCee’s appearance reminded us of Zendaya’s ensemble she wore for the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the Graham Norton Show.Also Read - Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra And Lara Dutta's Throwback Pic From Miss India 2000 Pageant Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Priyanka Chopra shared two photographs on her Instagram account. The actress donned a power suit from Valentino's Spring 2022 collection, which has a contemporary and feminine aesthetic in terms of form and fit. It also has a retro-chic look thanks to the purple shirt. She captioned her pictures, "Vanity Fair, February 2022."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - 'New Year New Hair': Priyanka Chopra Draws Attention to Her Golden-Caramel Streaks, Fans Love it

Priyanka chose a more relaxed silhouette for her shot, opting for a step higher Valentino suit. The Desi Girl unbuttoned the top buttons of her purple button-down, tucked the hem inside the jeans, and exhibited the coat sleeves’ open cuffs. The diva’s street-style-inspired appearance was given an elegant touch thanks to the styling. The Baywatch star completed her ensemble with a pair of bow-adorned peep-toe sandals, a dark plum lip hue, a messy mohawk-inspired haircut, and dewy make-up. She didn’t wear any jewellery or accessories to allow the elegant dress to speak for itself.

Zendaya, on the other hand, went for a more sophisticated appearance. She wore high-waisted slacks and a tailored Valentino suit, leaving the notch-lapel jacket’s front buttons undone. She delicately tucked the purple shirt while leaving the first few buttons undone. The ensemble was completed with a pair of black pointed Christian Louboutins. Zendaya didn’t scrimp on the jewellery department. Gold jewels, such as rings, layered chains, and ear studs, emphasised the feminine beauty of the Euphoria actress’s attire. For the glam, she went for center-parted open tresses, dewy make-up, a nude lip tint, and mascara-heavy eyelashes.

Take a look at Zendaya’s ensemble:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Graham Norton Show (@thegrahamnortonshowofficial)

How fair is it to compare the sensational stars when they triumphed with their own distinct style? The two fashion divas leave us speechless.