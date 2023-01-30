Home

Priyanka Chopra Brings Glamour in HOT Midi Dress With Bomber Jacket And Dramatic Liner – See Sexy PICS

Priyanka Chopra takes over the internet with her glamorous look in a shimmery dress and bomber jacket. Can you guess the whopping price of her blingy outfit?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ social media game is ahead of everyone else and her latest hot photos are proof. The actor who took a personal break to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas shared glamourous photos on her Instagram stories. Priyanka Chopra picked a hot blingy black shirt and skirt with purple shimmers. She completed her look with an oversized jacket. She accentuated her sexy outfit with violet heels and posed. Priyanka Chopra shared a mirror selfie and captioned it, “When your fit deserves a closet selfie.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S GLAMOUROUS LOOK

Priyanka Chopra shared another hot close-up selfie where she flaunted her sexy dramatic green-coloured eyeliner.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SETS THE INTERNET ON FIRE

CAN YOU GUESS PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S SHIMMERY OUTFIT’S PRICE?

Priyanka Chopra shared her hot glamorous photos in a floral embroidered midi dress and matching embroidered bomber jacket for Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th-anniversary bash in Los Angeles. The shimmery dress costs Rs 2, 22,478 approximately and the jacket costs around Rs 1,36,502 according to the official website of Eli Saab.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a couple of projects in her pipeline. She will make her OTT debit with Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Priyanka Chopra will start her work in Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

